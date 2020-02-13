Left Menu
Beal's 30-point outing lifts Wizards past Knicks

  Washington DC
  13-02-2020
  • Created: 13-02-2020 13:08 IST
Beal's 30-point outing lifts Wizards past Knicks
Bradley Beal remained red-hot Wednesday night, scoring 10 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Washington Wizards pulled away from the New York Knicks, 114-96, in the final game for both teams before the NBA All-Star break. The Wizards outscored the Knicks 37-23 in the fourth quarter on their way to winning for the fifth time in seven games. Washington sits three games behind the Orlando Magic in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks lost their second straight following a season-high four-game winning streak. Beal has scored 30 points in back-to-back games, and he has tallied at least 30 in nine of his past 11 games.

Davis Bertans had 16 points off the bench for the Wizards. Isaac Bonga scored 13 points, Troy Brown Jr. had 11 points, and Ian Mahinmi added nine points and 10 rebounds. Julius Randle finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Knicks. Elfrid Payton collected 19 points and eight assists while RJ Barrett had 16 points and Mitchell Robinson scored 11.

Neither team led by more than seven points through the first three quarters. The Knicks went on a 12-0 run spanning the second and third quarters to take their biggest lead at 52-46 on a pair of free throws by Barrett 13 seconds into the second half. The Wizards responded with a 16-3 run to take a 62-55 lead before Payton and Robinson scored four points apiece in an 8-0 spurt by the Knicks.

A layup by Moritz Wagner snapped the game's final tie and put Washington ahead 67-65 with 3:55 left. The Wizards carried a 77-73 lead into the fourth and began pulling away after Bobby Portis was ejected for throwing the ball in the direction of Washington's Shabazz Napier with 9:02 left.

The technical free throw by Bertans started an 11-4 run for Washington, which took its first double-digit lead at 91-81 on Beal's 3-pointer with 6:25 remaining. The Knicks got as close as eight before the Wizards removed any doubt with an 11-0 run, in which Mahinmi scored five points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

