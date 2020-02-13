Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 13:26 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. U.S. men's squad blasts federation, wants women's pay tripled

The U.S. men's national team on Wednesday called on the U.S. Soccer Federation to at least triple the pay of women's national team players and accused the federation of "working very hard to sell a false narrative" in opposing their quest for higher pay. Last year, all 28 members of the U.S. women's squad sued the governing body for soccer in the United States, alleging gender discrimination ahead of their successful World Cup title defense. A trial is scheduled for May. Browns' Garrett reinstated after helmet-hit suspension

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett was reinstated to the NFL on Wednesday, three months after the league handed down a record indefinite suspension for attacking an opposing player with his own helmet during a game. Garrett, who met with National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, will be allowed to participate in off-season workouts as a result of the ruling, the Browns said. Reports: Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in a private funeral service in Southern California last week, multiple outlets reported late Tuesday. Citing Kobe Bryant's death certificate, Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV reported the remains of the former Lakers star and his daughter were transferred to Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona del Mar. Kobe and Brianna were laid to rest in a private ceremony there last Friday. MLB announces rule changes, including 3-batter minimum

Major League Baseball made official its rule changes for the 2020 season on Wednesday, implementing a three-batter minimum for any pitcher and an expanded regular-season roster. The new pitching rule is the major change, designed to speed up the game by eliminating some pitching changes. Any starter or reliever must face three batters, or pitch until the inning is over, before coming out of the game. Golf: All Blacks fan Lindberg tickled by tee-time with Barrett

Major-winning Swedish golfer Pernilla Lindberg is looking forward to the "incredible challenge" of competing as the lone woman at the New Zealand Open where she will tee off with two-time World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett. The 33-year-old Lindberg will be the first woman to play in the event, with the 101st edition to be staged at the Millbrook Resort and The Hills in Queenstown from Feb. 27 to March 1. WTA roundup: Bencic reaches St. Petersburg quarterfinals

Top-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland knocked out hometown favorite Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy quarterfinals in Russia. Bencic won the first five points of the tiebreak and took the set on her second set point. She earned the only service break of the second set in the seventh game and finished the win in one hour, 44 minutes. NBA roundup: Zion scores career-high 31 to lead Pelicans

Rookie Zion Williamson had a career-high 31 points, and Josh Hart scored 12 of his 17 points in a pivotal third quarter as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 138-117 on Tuesday night. Williamson, returning from a one-game absence caused by a sprained ankle, added nine rebounds and five assists. Hart started in place of All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, who missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained ankle. NHL roundup: Pastrnak's hat trick boosts Bruins

David Pastrnak completed his fourth hat trick of the season and surpassed 40 goals as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 4-1 Wednesday night. Pastrnak regained the league lead with his 41st goal when he scored his third of the night late in the second period. Patrice Bergeron added an empty-netter and Brad Marchand had two assists as the Bruins won for the seventh time in their past eight games. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots to improve to 13-0-6 at home this season. Coleman looking to post fast time in 60m at U.S. championships

World 60m record holder Christian Coleman wants to put some excellent training sessions to good use and go for a fast time at this weekend's U.S. Indoor Championships in New Mexico, his manager told Reuters on Wednesday. Coleman, who won the 100m world title in Doha last year and is a big favorite for the Olympic crown in Tokyo, set the indoor 60m world record of 6.34 seconds the last time he ran in the championships in the high altitude of Albuquerque in 2018. Defending champion Monfils eases through in Rotterdam

France's Gael Monfils started his Rotterdam Open title defense with a convincing 6-3 6-2 victory over Portugal's Joao Sousa on Wednesday to move into the last 16. Having won the Open Sud de France in Montpellier last week, Monfils needed only 70 minutes to dispatch his Portuguese opponent, firing five aces and converting four break points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus deaths, cases leap in China, suggesting much bigger crisis

The Chinese province at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands of more cases on Thursday under a new diagnostic method, suggesting a much bigger crisis facing China and the world.Asian stock...

13 killed in bus-truck collision in UP's Firozabad

Thirteen people were killed and 31 seriously injured as the private bus in which they were traveling collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said on Thursday. Sen...

Maha: Man held for attempt to kill wife over domestic feud

A 42-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife after a quarrel, police said on Thursday. Guddu Mehboob Ansari, who worked as an electrician, and his 30-year-old wife used to hav...

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro go official in China: Here are the details

Xiaomi launched today the much-anticipated Mi 10 series in Mainland China. The latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese company features AMOLED display with industry-leading 180Hz refresh rate, 108-megapixel quad rear camera module and S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020