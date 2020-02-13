Left Menu
Development News Edition

FC Barcelona & Chiliz Join Forces in a New Global Blockchain Alliance

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 13:31 IST
FC Barcelona & Chiliz Join Forces in a New Global Blockchain Alliance

FC Barcelona has signed a new global partnership agreement with world leading blockchain-based fan engagement platform for sports & entertainment "nofollow" >Chiliz. The agreement, which is part of Barça's new digital and commercial strategy, will help the Club stay closer to its global fanbase through Barça Fan Tokens ($BAR), digital assets that allow supporters to take part in polls and surveys on Chiliz fan voting & rewards mobile app "nofollow" >Socios.com.

Barça fans all over the world will be rewarded for every action taken on Socios.com, climbing up leaderboards and receiving reward points which can be exchanged for exclusive merchandise and unique once-in-a-lifetime experiences. $BAR Fan Token holders can also look forward to other features on "nofollow" >Socios.com, including Chat, Fan Token trading, games and community challenges.

The agreement is the first blockchain partnership to be signed by the club, and is part of FC Barcelona's global expansion strategy. The new partnership boosts the Club's commitment to looking to new digital channels and formats for connecting and generating engagement with their global audience.

Statement by Josep Pont, FC Barcelona Board Member and Head of Commercial Area

"We are proud to welcome Chiliz to the Barça family as a new global partner. This agreement will give us the chance to set up innovative marketing and partnership activations with a clear focus on the digital realm to take the Club closer to our fans around the world. This agreement also forms part of FC Barcelona's goal to become associated with leading brands that can help us consolidate our new commercial and digital strategy, with the development of new streams for the generation of resources helping to make us a benchmark both on and off the field."

Statement by Alexandre Drefyus, CEO & Founder of Socios.com & Chiliz

"We are very excited to welcome FC Barcelona to Socios.com, and even more excited to start engaging with their massive fan base around the world. With over 300 million fans worldwide, Barça's fandom spans countries as well as cultures. The Club is without a doubt the most renowned and the most supported football club in the world and we can't wait to see their fans start to influence Club decisions. Adding FC Barcelona fans to the Socios.com global community takes us one step closer to our goal of mainstream adoption of blockchain. Every time a fan downloads the app, we are furthering education, and every time a fan buys a Fan Tokens, we are strengthening the use cases of this innovative technology."

Barça Fan Tokens will be available in Q2 2020. 40 million will be made available, with each $BAR costing €2 at the initial point of sale.

Fans will be able to purchase Barça Fan Tokens when the FC Barcelona Fan Token Offering (FTO™) opens. In order to buy Barça Fan Tokens, fans must use Chiliz ($CHZ), the digital currency of Socios.com. Fans can buy $CHZ on the Socios.com app, or they can transfer from a digital wallet. Fan Tokens can also be purchased on "nofollow" >Chiliz.net - the world's first crypto exchange for sports & entertainment. $CHZ is listed on many of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Fans will also be able to accumulate free $CHZ and $BAR Fan Tokens periodically through Token Hunt, Socios.com's in-app Augmented Reality (AR) feature.

Notes to editor:

About Chiliz

Chiliz ($CHZ) is a digital currency for sports and entertainment platforms. For more please see "nofollow" >https://www.chiliz.com

About Socios.com

Socios.com helps football clubs achieve digital transformation through blockchain technology. Socios.com is powered by the Chiliz token ($CHZ). For more please see "nofollow" >https://www.socios.com

Photo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089874/Chiliz_FC_Barcelona.jpg
Logo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089875/Chiliz_FC_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Centrica, Barclays weigh on FTSE 100; virus fears persist

Londons blue-chip index was dragged lower on Thursday by steep falls in heavyweights Barclays and Centrica, while a rise in new coronavirus cases in China jolted risk sentiment.British utility Centrica skidded 15 to a three-month low after ...

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus deaths, cases leap in China, suggesting much bigger crisis

The Chinese province at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands of more cases on Thursday under a new diagnostic method, suggesting a much bigger crisis facing China and the world.Asian stock...

13 killed in bus-truck collision in UP's Firozabad

Thirteen people were killed and 31 seriously injured as the private bus in which they were traveling collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said on Thursday. Sen...

Maha: Man held for attempt to kill wife over domestic feud

A 42-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife after a quarrel, police said on Thursday. Guddu Mehboob Ansari, who worked as an electrician, and his 30-year-old wife used to hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020