Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Blues scare, Ducks return to ice to face Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 14:11 IST
After Blues scare, Ducks return to ice to face Flames
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AnaheimDucks)

Two nights after a scary situation on their home ice, the much-improved Anaheim Ducks will return to their building on Thursday to face the Calgary Flames. The Ducks and St. Louis Blues barely played 12 minutes in Tuesday's game at Anaheim when Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester had a cardiac episode on the team's bench following the completion of a shift and collapsed behind the boards.

Emergency medical personnel attended to Bouwmeester immediately and reports indicated he regained consciousness before he was taken to a local hospital. Bouwmeester's condition was much improved by Wednesday as he remained in California. With both teams shaken at the time of the incident, the game was postponed. A reschedule date has not been determined.

It was supposed to be the first game back on home ice for the Ducks after something of a historic road trip. Anaheim registered points in all five road games (3-0-2), the first time they have done that on a five-game trip in 17 years, and just the third time in their history. It was the first time they had registered points in five consecutive games, regardless of location, since a five-game winning streak Nov. 27-Dec. 5, 2018.

"We've been at the opposite end of point streaks, now we're gaining some," Ducks defenseman Michael Del Zotto said, according to nhl.com. "We may not have our best game every single night, but part of maturing as a hockey club is to get one or two points in those games, especially on the road as well." Doing it at home will be the trick. The Ducks are 12-10-3 on home ice despite starting the season with a 6-1-0 mark at home.

The Flames will look to complete a successful road trip following a dreadful homestand where they lost all three games. All the Flames did was leave Calgary and record 6-2 victories in Vancouver on Saturday and at San Jose on Monday. The Flames played the first game of a back-to-back Wednesday at Los Angeles but couldn't get their offense going in a 5-3 defeat to the Kings. Elias Lindholm had two third-period goals and now has 24 on the season. Calgary still has a chance for a 3-1-0 trip.

"I think the guys have done a great job of insulating themselves and pulling all together in the absences of a couple of good players," Flames coach Geoff Ward said, according to nhl.com. Calgary is playing without injured defensemen Mark Giordano and Travis Hamonic, with Michael Stone's role, suddenly increased after repeatedly being a healthy scratch. Stone played 20 minutes Wednesday.

In his ninth NHL season, the last four with the Flames, Stone has leaned on his experience. "Yeah, you wonder if you're going to get that opportunity, but I never doubted my capability of being able to do it," Stone said, according to the Calgary Herald. "I know exactly what I need to do. I need to play the same way that I play when I don't play as many minutes. I'm just playing more minutes -- same game."

After not seeing action in four games, forward Zac Rinaldo also was pressed into duty against the Sharks on Monday as Sam Bennett had the flu. Rinaldo had an assist to go along with a third-period goal. He saw just 6:42 of ice time Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus travel slowdown spreads from China across Asia-study

The coronavirus outbreak is causing travel demand across the whole Asia Pacific region to slump, data showed on Thursday, as the impact of the flu-like illness on future bookings spreads beyond China. ForwardKeys, a travel analytics company...

UPDATE 1-Centrica, Barclays weigh on FTSE 100; virus fears persist

Londons blue-chip index was dragged lower on Thursday by steep falls in heavyweights Barclays and Centrica, while a rise in new coronavirus cases in China jolted risk sentiment.British utility Centrica skidded 15 to a three-month low after ...

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus deaths, cases leap in China, suggesting much bigger crisis

The Chinese province at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands of more cases on Thursday under a new diagnostic method, suggesting a much bigger crisis facing China and the world.Asian stock...

13 killed in bus-truck collision in UP's Firozabad

Thirteen people were killed and 31 seriously injured as the private bus in which they were traveling collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said on Thursday. Sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020