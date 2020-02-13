Left Menu
Development News Edition

India women's team can emulate batch of 1983 at T20 World Cup: Raman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:19 IST
India women's team can emulate batch of 1983 at T20 World Cup: Raman
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

India women's coach WV Raman feels his team is capable of emulating Kapil Dev's World Cup-winning team at the T20 World Cup, beginning in Australia on February 21. India will begin their campaign at the T20 World Cup against Australia on February 21. Raman said Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be one of the favorites to win the title. The Indian women's team has never won an ICC trophy.

"Definitely one of the favorites. They made people sit up and take notice in the 2017 World Cup (runners-up) and the 2018 T20 World Cup (semifinalists). Since then there has been a lot of improvement, in terms of fitness, agility on the field and their approach to batting," Raman was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo. "They have been shaping well over the last six months. It is more or less a better and settled team than perhaps what it was when I took over. These girls have a very good chance in this World Cup."

Raman said if India can go on to win the title, it will give a big fillip to women's cricket in the country. "If they end up doing that, they will probably do what Kapil's Dev's World Cup-winning team did for Indian cricket in 1983. And they will become superstars if they go on to win."

Talking about India's batting, Raman said: "They are definitely good. They are fearless strikers of the ball with good technical skills to boot. They are adept at playing both pacers and spinners all round the wicket and they are confident. That's what I meant when I said each can be a match-winner on her own." One player to look out for during the World Cup will be 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma, who had burst into the scene last year after becoming the youngest Indian to score a half-century in international cricket, a record earlier held by Sachin Tendulkar.

Raman said Shafali is a special talent but asked the media to refrain from focussing too much on her. "... I would request the media not to go gaga over her, because she is barely 16, and too much attention is not good for her at this stage. I have given her the freedom to play the way she has been playing. She has shown she has the talent. She is fearless. She is unique," he said.

"She is extremely positive. She has the ability to score runs quickly. She can hit the ball hard and she looks to get runs. She is at a stage and an age where it doesn't make sense to put anything into her. She needs to be allowed to figure it out for herself. That will come with experience."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak to be made UK finance minister - Sky News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appoint Rishi Sunak as his new finance minister on Thursday, Sky News reported following the surprise resignation of Sajid Javid during a ministerial reshuffle.First elected to parliament in 2015, S...

Japan announces first death of person infected with COVID-19. (AFP) CPS

Japan announces first death of person infected with COVID-19. ...

Letter bomb causes 'small explosion' at ING office in Amsterdam

A letter bomb went off on Thursday at an office of ING Bank in Amsterdam, causing a small explosion in which no one was hurt, a spokeswoman for the bank said. A series of letter bombs have been sent in the country this week, including one d...

Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital, in home

A Keralite student from Wuhan university, who tested postive for the novelcoronavirus thereby becoming the countrys second such case, was on Thursday discharged from the isolation ward of theAlappuzha Medical college hospital, health depart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020