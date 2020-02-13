Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt has not declared any sport as national game: RTI reply

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:18 IST
Govt has not declared any sport as national game: RTI reply

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has said that the Centre has not declared

any sport as the 'national game' of the country. The ministry said this in response to an RTI query

filed by a school teacher from Dhule district of north Maharashtra.

There is a popular perception that hockey is the national sport of India.

The RTI query had sought to know when was hockey declared as India's national game.

Mayuresh Agrawal, who teaches in V K Patil International School in Sindkheda tehsil of Dhule district,

has received the reply letter from the ministry dated January 15, 2020.

He said he had filed the query after his students asked when hockey was declared as the national game of the

country. "The government has not declared any sport/game as the

National Game of the country, as the objective of the government is to encourage/promote all popular sports

disciplines," the reply from the ministry stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Finance Commission advisory council meets, discusses outlook for nominal GDP growth

The 6th meeting of Advisory Council to the 15th Finance Commission was held here on Thursday to seek views of participants on the formula for horizontal devolution of central taxes and discuss the outlook for nominal GDP growth from 2021-22...

Two sentenced to death in Tripura for rape, murder of girl

A district court in Tripura on Thursday sentenced two persons to death for the rape andmurder of a 15-year-old girl in December last year. Judge of a special court at Udaipur in Gomatidistrict, A K Nath, pronounced the judgment on Kastharai...

Match fixing: Delhi court sends Sanjeev Chawla to 12 day police custody

Sanjeev Chawla, alleged bookie and key accused in one of crickets biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje, was sent on Thursday to 12-day custodial interrogation by a Delhi court, noting the ma...

UPDATE 1-Spain orders detention of ex-head of Mexico oil firm pending extradition request

Spains High Court on Thursday ordered Emilio Lozoya, former chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Pemex, to be held in a Spanish jail pending an extradition request from Mexico where he faces corruption charges.Lozoya appeared in court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020