Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apologetic Astros: Altuve, Bregman sorry for sign-stealing saga

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 20:47 IST
Apologetic Astros: Altuve, Bregman sorry for sign-stealing saga
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Two of the Houston Astros' top hitters, third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve, issued apologies for their role in a sign-stealing plot that led to the dismissal of the manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeffrey Luhnow. "I have some brief remarks I'd like to share with y'all. I'm really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me," Bregman said Thursday, with his hands connected at the fingertips reading from a prepared statement. "I've learned from this and I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans. I would also like to thank the Astros' fans for all of their support. We as a team are totally focused on moving forward to the 2020 season."

Altuve, the 2017 American League MVP and Bregman spoke for a combined one minute, 24 seconds and did not directly address their role in the scandal. "We had a great team meeting last night. And I want to say the whole Astros organization and the team feel bad about what happened in 2017," Altuve said. "We especially feel remorse for the impact on our fans and the game of baseball. Our team is determined to move forward to play with intensity and bring back a championship to Houston in 2020."

Astros owner Jim Crane and manager Dusty Baker, hired to replace Hinch, said he blames the team's leadership for failing its players. Major League Baseball said in its investigation the scheme was player-driven. "These are a great group of guys who did not receive proper guidance from their leaders," Crane said Thursday.

Several players on opposing teams have come forward in recent days to share their disdain for the cheating scandal that also brought managerial changes for the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets. New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman said the team feels "cheated" after two playoff series losses to the Astros. Alex Cora, fired by the Red Sox last month, was on the Astros' coaching staff and was identified as one of the ringleaders of the sign-stealing plan in Houston. Carlos Beltran, who played for the Astros, was hired to be the new manager for the Mets but was fired before spring training even began.

Baker was hired Jan. 29 and participated in Thursday's press conference alongside Crane despite having no connection to the cheating plot uncovered in Houston. "I just want to ask for the baseball world to forgive them for the mistakes that they've made. We're looking forward to an excellent season this year," Baker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson tightens grip on finance ministry with new joint advisory board

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has created a new economic advisory board split between his office and the finance ministry, his spokesman said, as the British leader tightens his control over the management of the economy.The team, announced ...

NFL-Kaepernick writing memoir about decision to protest during national anthem

Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem, will publish a memoir later this year, the former NFL quarterback announced on Thursday.The book will be...

Vedantu raises Rs 171 cr in round led by GGV Capital

Education technology start-up Vedantu on Thursday said it has raised Rs 171 crore USD 24 million in a round led by global venture capital firm GGV Capital with participation from existing investors. This was in addition to the Rs 299 crore ...

Cong has to change approach & reach out to people: Scindia

In the wake of Congresss drubbing in Delhi Assembly polls, party leader JyotiradityaScindia on Thursday said the party has to change and reach out to people with a fresh approach.Talking to reporters at Prithvipur area here, he termed the C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020