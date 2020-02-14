Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Sign-stealing didn't impact games

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 00:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 00:13 IST
Baseball-Sign-stealing didn't impact games
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@astros)

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane said on Thursday the sign-stealing plot that was in place during their World Series-winning 2017 season did not impact games even as his players apologized for the scheme. Crane, speaking at the Astros' opening news conference of Spring Training in West Palm Beach, Florida, also apologized and while he said he does not endorse the actions that took place in 2017 he does not feel the World Series triumph is tainted.

"Our opinion is that this didn't impact the game," said Crane. "We had a good team. We won the World Series. And we'll leave it at that." Crane swiftly fired the Astros manager and general manager last month after MLB suspended them each for a year over a system used by the team to steal pitch signs from opposing catchers during the 2017 season.

A monitor was installed near the Houston dugout so players could watch, figure out the signs and hit a trash can with a bat to signal to their batter what type of pitch was coming, MLB said. When asked whether the Astros were actually cheating when they used video to steal signs, Crane replied: "We broke the rules. You can phrase that any way you want."

MLB also fined the Astros $5 million, the maximum allowed under the league's constitution, and docked them first and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. Remaining members of the 2017 team spoke during and after Thursday's news conference, where they said their focus is now on regaining the trust of fans.

"There's no real way to express how much regret we have," outfielder George Springer, who was named Most Valuable Player of the 2017 World Series, told reporters. "I regret the fact that we are in this situation today. I feel horrible for our sport, our game, our fans, our city, our organization."

The results of MLB's investigation rocked the baseball world during the off-season and is one of the darker moments in the sport's history. "I am really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me," said Astros shortstop Alex Bregman. "I've learned from this, and I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans."

Six-times All-Star Jose Altuve, who made his MLB debut with Houston in 2011, said at the news conference the Astros held a team meeting on Wednesday evening after a tumultuous off-season. "The whole Astros organization and the team feels bad about what happened in 2017," said second baseman Altuve.

"We especially feel remorse for the impact on our fans and the game of baseball. Our team is determined to move forward to play with intensity and to bring back a championship to Houston in 2020."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit warmaking ability in Iran

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trumps ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehrans retaliation last month raised fears of broader r...

SDG 13: Candor TechSpace claimed to save 256 tons of CO2 emission by carpooling

As a Brookfield Properties India venture, Candor TechSpace has recently partnered with Quick Ride, one of Indias leading ride-sharing platforms to provide employees with hyper-local carpooling services around its campuses in Gurugram, Noida...

UPDATE 3-Weinstein's lawyer assails accusers' credibility in NY rape trial closing argument

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Thursday took aim at the credibility of the women accusing the former movie producer of sexual assault and urged jurors in the closing arguments of his New York trial to acquit him. The prosecution wove a si...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit warmaking ability in Iran

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trumps ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehrans retaliation last month raised fears of broader r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020