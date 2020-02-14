Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Sainz boxing clever as he eyes McLaren contract extension

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 00:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 00:55 IST
Motor racing-Sainz boxing clever as he eyes McLaren contract extension

Carlos Sainz wants to stay at McLaren and is talking already to the former Formula One champions about a contract extension beyond 2020.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of the team's new MCL35 car, the 25-year-old Spaniard made clear he had no desire to go elsewhere having joined from Renault at the end of 2018 on a multi-year deal. McLaren are his third team after making a debut with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso in 2015 alongside Dutch driver Max Verstappen.

"Obviously, it's not a secret that I'm very happy here in McLaren," he said. "There's obviously been some things going on in the background, we've started to talk already but at the same time we are going to take it easy because we are in February so there's no rush at all.

"But I am not going to hide that I'm very, very happy in McLaren and I have a lot of faith in this project." Sainz took a breakthrough third place in Brazil last season after starting last.

It was McLaren's first podium appearance since 2014, albeit after Mercedes' six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was demoted. The points helped McLaren finish the year fourth overall, their highest placing since 2012 when Hamilton and 2009 champion Jenson Button were the lineup. They fell to as low as ninth during their ill-fated partnership with Honda from 2015-17.

Sainz, whose father and namesake won the Dakar Rally this year for the third time, said feeling wanted at McLaren had played a big part in his best season yet and he felt more complete as a driver. He revealed also that he had switched his winter training routine to sports that combined intense cardio workouts with thinking under pressure.

That meant more squash and boxing, a sport he was already keen on and that he said had much in common with Formula One. "I found the sport very demanding and very similar to Formula One in terms of having to perform under very big pressure and at the same time having to think so much while being so tired and having to remember things," Sainz said.

"I really, truly enjoy it. And squash is basically a similar thing to that. I go up to 200 (heart) beats per minute every time I box or play squash and there's not many sports I enjoy that get me to those beats per minute."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-South Africa to procure more renewable energy to ease power shortages

South Africa will soon procure additional renewable energy to ease electricity shortages, ramping up generation capacity outside struggling state utility Eskom, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.Ramaphosa said in a state of the nat...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit warmaking ability in Iran

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trumps ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking him after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehrans retaliation last month raised fears of broader r...

SDG 13: Candor TechSpace claimed to save 256 tons of CO2 emission by carpooling

As a Brookfield Properties India venture, Candor TechSpace has recently partnered with Quick Ride, one of Indias leading ride-sharing platforms to provide employees with hyper-local carpooling services around its campuses in Gurugram, Noida...

UPDATE 3-Weinstein's lawyer assails accusers' credibility in NY rape trial closing argument

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein on Thursday took aim at the credibility of the women accusing the former movie producer of sexual assault and urged jurors in the closing arguments of his New York trial to acquit him. The prosecution wove a si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020