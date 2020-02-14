Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem, will publish a memoir later this year, the former NFL quarterback announced on Thursday. BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-UJIRI-LAWSUIT/

Raptors' Ujiri on alleged assault: 'The truth will come out' Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri labeled a civil lawsuit filed against him as “malicious” and said “the truth will come out” about what happened the night he is alleged to have assaulted a sheriff’s deputy in Northern California, according to a report from the Canadian Press.

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ Tsitsipas, Goffin out as upsets continue in Rotterdam

(Reuters) - Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost 7-5 6-4 to unseeded Slovenian Aljaz Bedene as upsets continued at the Rotterdam Open on Thursday. UPCOMING

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-MIR/REPORT Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Real Sociedad v Mirandes

Real Sociedad host second division side Mirandes in a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg. 13 Feb 19:00 ET

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - AC Milan v Juventus

AC Milan host Juventus in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. 13 Feb 19:45 ET

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MUN/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Chelsea. 14 Feb 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-LIV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Norwich City. 14 Feb 13:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFRICA-TUN-ZSC/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - African Super Cup

African Champions League winners Esperance square off with Confederation Cup victory Zamalek in the African Super Cup, being held in Qatar for the second successive time 14 Feb 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

GOLF-GENESIS/ Golf - PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational second round

Coverage of second round from Riviera in Los Angeles. 14 Feb

ATHLETICS-USA/ Athletics-U.S. to select world indoor team at US championships in New Mexico

The United States will use their national indoor championships in New Mexico to select their team for March's World Athletics indoor championships in China. 14 Feb

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/ Rugby - Super Rugby week three

The 2020 Super Rugby season continues. Individual match reports on merit with a wrap-up after the final match of the round. 14 Feb

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Action from the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - an ATP 500 event in Rotterdam. 14 Feb 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES/ (TV) Motor racing - Mercedes 2020 Formula One car makes its track debut at Silverstone

Mercedes unveil their car for the 2020 season at a private filming day at Silverstone. Six times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas expected to attend. 14 Feb 10:30 ET, 15:30 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Second T20

South Africa take on England in the second of three Twenty20 internationals at Kingsmead in Durban. 14 Feb 16:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS OLYMPICS-2020/TOKYO (TV)

IOC and TOKYO 2020 organising committee hold joint press conference The IOC and TOKYO 2020 organising committee hold a joint news conference and are likely to talk about the impact of the novel coronavirus on the summer Olympics. Speakers include John Coates, Chairman of Coordination Commission for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad Tokyo 2020 and Yoshiro Mori President, Tokyo 2020.

14 Feb

