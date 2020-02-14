Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chargers' Lynn: Taylor could be starting QB in 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 04:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 04:21 IST
Chargers' Lynn: Taylor could be starting QB in 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor could have an opportunity to earn the starting job for the 2020 season, coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday. Taylor served as the team's backup in 2019 to long-time Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who parted ways with the franchise after 16 seasons on Monday.

"Tyrod Taylor is a heck of a quarterback," Lynn told AM 570 LA Sports. "We couldn't have a better backup right now, and now he has an opportunity to maybe step up into a starting role. I've had Tyrod before (in Buffalo), and I know what this young man brings to the table, in the passing game and the running game. "One of the things he does very well is take care of the football. I believe every year he's started in this league he's been the No. 1 quarterback in taking care of the football. I believe more games are lost than won. So if we can just take care of the football and take it away, we'll be OK."

Taylor, who signed a two-year, $11 million contract last offseason, joins Easton Stick as the lone quarterbacks on the Chargers' roster. "I like our internal options," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday on AM 570 LA Sports.

Taylor completed 4 of 6 passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in eight appearances last season. The 30-year-old has thrown for 9,562 yards with 54 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 70 career games with the Baltimore Ravens (2011-14), Buffalo Bills (2015-17), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Chargers.

Taylor has also rushed for 1,843 yards with 16 touchdowns. Rivers is the franchise's all-time leader in wins (123), completions (4,908), pass attempts (7,591), passing yards (59,271) and passing touchdowns (397).

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Rivers started all 16 games for the 14th consecutive season for the 5-11 Chargers in 2019. He completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Tech firms must do more on child abuse, European police chiefs say

European police chiefs have thrown their support behind British demands for technology companies to urgently transform how they operate to prevent access to child sex abuse, Britains National Crime Agency NCA said on Friday. The NCA said ab...

Fadnavis slams Congress over remark on Savarkar, urges Uddhav to clear Sena's stance on issue

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Congress party for insulting Veer Savarkar and said that he will write to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to seek ban against the published content. Speaking at his...

Fake news makes disease outbreaks worse, study finds

The rise of fake news - including misinformation and inaccurate advice on social media - could make disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic currently spreading in China worse, according to research published on Friday.In...

Zucker, Penguins brace for visiting Canadiens

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the longest active streak of qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs in the NHL. They hope the acquisition of left wing Jason Zucker will help them on their way to their 14th straight season of postseason partic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020