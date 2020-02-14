Left Menu
Celtics to retire Garnett's No. 5 next season

  • Updated: 14-02-2020 07:27 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@celtics)

The Boston Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett's No. 5 jersey during the 2020-21 season, the team announced during Thursday's home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. During a stoppage, the Celtics played a Garnett highlight video on the Jumbotron, accompanied by an audio clip from former Celtics coach Doc Rivers, saying, "I've never been around a player like Kevin. Ever. I've never seen a guy that committed to winning."

"I'm honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics," Garnett said in a statement posted on the big screen. I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, (general manager) Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates, and Celtic Nation!" Garnett played six seasons for the Celtics after arriving via trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the summer of 2007. He helped Boston to the NBA title in 2007-08 in his first season -- winning Defensive Player of the Year honors along the way -- and another Finals appearance in 2009-10, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers.

He made five All-Star teams with Boston before being dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2013. Garnett will be the 23rd Celtics player to have his number retired, in addition to honors without number designations for former forward Jim Loscutoff and former radio announcer Johnny Most.

The Timberwolves, for whom Garnett played his first 12 seasons and his final 1 1/2, have not yet retired his number.

