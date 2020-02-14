Zibanejad, Panarin power Rangers' rally past Wild

Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout as the New York Rangers overcame a two-goal, third-period deficit and edged the host Minnesota Wild 4-3 Thursday night. The Rangers matched a season high with their third straight win thanks to Zibanejad and Panarin, who also teamed up for the tying goal. Zibanejad forced overtime with 66 seconds remaining in regulation by redirecting Panarin's cross-ice pass, after the Rangers pulled goaltender Alexandar Georgiev for the extra attacker.

Zibanejad nearly won it in the opening moments of overtime but shot wide on a breakaway attempt. In the first round of the shootout, he faked a shot, dropped his shoulder and slid a backhander by Wild goaltender Alex Stalock. Panarin then scored his 14th career shootout goal when he twice faked a shot and lifted the puck into the net after Stalock sprawled out in the crease.

Panarin scored New York's first goal, and Pavel Buchnevich was credited with the second goal for the Rangers, who also won for the fourth time in five games and the sixth in eight. Ryan Donato scored the first goal for Minnesota, which is 7-3-1 in its last 11 games. Jonas Brodin and Jordan Greenway also scored for the Wild, who had a goal by Matt Dumba disallowed due to goaltender interference in the second period.

Georgiev made 23 saves, including three in overtime, after rookie goaltender Igor Shesterkin was held out as a precaution due to an ankle injury. Stalock finished with 28 saves but also made an errant clearing pass that led to the tying goal.

Donato made it 1-0 when his backhander from the right circle deflected off New York defenseman Brady Skjei and went past Georgiev with 10:11 remaining in the first. The Rangers tied it a little over two minutes later on Panarin's wrist shot from the right circle that sailed into the vacated right side of the net. Brodin ended a 35-game drought with a one-timer from the middle of the slot with 3:17 remaining in the first.

Then the Wild nearly took a 3-1 lead on a deflection by Dumba with 12:22 to go in the second. The Rangers challenged that Ryan Hartman interfered with Georgiev, and the goal was disallowed. Minnesota took a 3-1 lead with 2:07 remaining in the second on a deflection by Greenway, but the Rangers drew within one when Brodin deflected Buchnevich's pass through the slot into his own net with 8:09 remaining in regulation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.