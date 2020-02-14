Scoreboard of India vs New Zealand XI

Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the three-day warm-up match between India and New Zealand XI here on Friday. India 1st Innings:

Prithvi Shaw c Ravindra b Kuggeleijn 0 Mayank Agarwal c Cleaver b Kuggeleijn 1

Cheteshwar Pujara c Cleaver b Gibson 92 Shubman Gill c Seifert b Kuggeleijn 0

Ajinkya Rahane c Bruce b Neesham 18 Hanuma Vihari retd out 101

Rishabh Pant c Kuggeleijn b Sodhi 7 Wriddhiman Saha c Cleaver b Gibson 0

Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Sodhi 0 Umesh Yadav not out 9

Ravindra Jadeja c Allen b Sodhi 8 Extras: (B-8, LB-7, NB-9, W-3) 27

Total: (all out in 78.5 overs) 263 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-5, 3-5, 4-38, 5-233, 6-245, 7-246, 8-246, 9-250, 10-263

Bowling: Scott Kuggeleijn 14-2-40-3, Blair Tickner 15-3-37-0, Daryl Mitchell 7-1-15-0, Jimmy Neesham 13-3-28-1, Jake Gibson 10-1-26-2, Ish Sodhi 14.5-0-72-3, Rachin Ravindra 5-1-30-0.

