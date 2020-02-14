Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC face 'big communications job' as virus jitters hit Tokyo Olympics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 15:58 IST
IOC face 'big communications job' as virus jitters hit Tokyo Olympics
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Olympic chiefs admitted Friday they face a "very big communications job" to soothe concerns over the coronavirus epidemic in the run-up to this summer's Tokyo Games. The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) coordination commission insisted there was no danger of Tokyo 2020 being cancelled or moved, despite fears over the fast-spreading virus which has killed nearly 1,400 and infected around 64,000 -- most of them in China.

But he said the IOC will send out information packs to reassure athletes that it's safe to come into contact with competitors from China. "The advice we have received from the World Health Organization (WHO) is that there is no case for a contingency plan to cancel or move the Games," John Coates told reporters after a project review meeting.

"Certainly it's a very big communications job that needs to be undertaken," he added, noting that China is set to send more than 600 athletes to Tokyo. "But we hear that most of the Chinese athletes are now out of China. I don't know how many were to be involved in test events here, but I don't see a problem if they're coming from another country."

Coates promised lessons would be learned from Rio four years ago, when concerns over the mosquito-born Zika virus led to several top athletes pulling out of the Olympics, including golfers Jason Day and Rory McIlroy. "The WHO pointed out the likelihood of Zika being a problem at the time of the Games was very low," he said.

"But we did lose some athletes -- Jason Day's wife was pregnant. We didn't communicate the information well enough." Tokyo organisers have slammed "fake news" and scare-mongering over the coronavirus outbreak for causing panic ahead of the Games, which open on July 24.

More than 25 countries have confirmed cases of the flu-like disease, which the WHO has declared a global health emergency.

- 'Tokyo 2020 on track' - =========================

Japan, which registered its first fatality on Thursday of someone who had tested positive for the virus, is one of the worst-hit countries outside of mainland China. There have been 33 cases on land and more than 200 positive tests of people quarantined on a cruise ship floating off Yokohama since last week.

Coates conceded that there could be fear among athletes about facing competitors from China. "We did talk about that," said the Australian.

"The IOC is going to ensure (information) kits are sent to all national committees to explain what's happening around the world where Chinese athletes are competing," he added. "But I can confirm Tokyo 2020 remains on track," insisted Coates, who revealed IOC president Thomas Bach will lay a wreath at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on the sidelines of the May 19-20 executive project review.

The virus has already impacted sporting events in Asia, including Olympic qualifiers for boxing and basketball -- both in China. Formula One's Shanghai Grand Prix, scheduled to take place in April, has been postponed with the inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix also under threat.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has come under fire for its handling of the infection, especially quarantine measures seen as too lax in the early stages of the epidemic. "We don't yet know who will be competing at test events so we can't say anything for sure," said Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto, when pressed to specify measures being taken to tackle the epidemic.

"But we will have information from the qualifiers that are under way and take the necessary steps."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Chamber of Commerce welcomes President Ramaphosa’s SONA 2020

The South African Chamber of Commerce SACCI has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosas State of the Nation Address SONA.The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry notes and welcomes the Presidents remarks in his 2020 State of the Natio...

DMK hopeful of "good ruling" by assembly speaker on its plea

DMK on Friday said it was hopeful of a good ruling by the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker on itsplea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs, including then rebel leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam,who had voted against the Pal...

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe court clears opposition official facing subversion charges

A court in southern Zimbabwe ruled on Friday that an opposition official was not guilty of trying to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa, moments after proceedings were halted when police fired teargas to disperse supporters, his lawyer sai...

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Singapore reports nine new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 67, in biggest daily jump, local media reported on Friday. Singapore has one of the highest virus infection tallies outside China.The new cases come as Singapores Prime Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020