Soccer-UEFA receives record 28.3 million ticket requests for Euro 2020

UEFA has received approximately 28.3 million requests for 2.5 million available tickets at the 2020 European Championship, double the amount sought in the last edition of the event, European soccer's governing body said on Friday. In the ticketing sales phase for fans of qualified teams in December, a record 8.9 million tickets -- more than three times the number in the same phase for Euro 2016 -- were requested.

The month-long general public sales from June 12 last year had 19.3 million ticket applications, UEFA added. The final, which will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on July 12, has attracted over 714,000 ticket requests -- almost eight times the capacity of the ground.

"The match between France and Germany, which will be staged in Munich on June 16 attracted 710,000 requests," UEFA said in a statement https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/about-uefa/news/newsid=2638640.html. Euro 2020, which runs from June 12-July 12, is being played in 12 cities across Europe for the first time to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition.

"Significantly, 64% of ticket applications came from fans within host countries, emphasising that UEFA Euro 2020 will bring football closer to more local fans than ever before," UEFA added. Fans of the four teams who advance through the European qualifying playoffs can apply online for tickets in April.

