Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala look to halt Bengaluru ascendancy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:10 IST
Kerala look to halt Bengaluru ascendancy

A budding rivalry will be renewed on Saturday when Kerala Blasters take on Hero Indian Super League defending champions Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here. There is no love lost between the two sets of supporters and one can expect the hosts, Kerala Blasters, to come out all guns blazing.

Eelco Schattorie's side, placed eighth on the table, might be out of the reckoning for a play-off spot but would love to get one over a South Indian rival. They are coming off a goalless draw against NorthEast United which extended their winless run to four matches. Many things have gone wrong for Kerala Blasters this season, with defensive mistakes, in particular, costing them a fair few games. However, their attack has fared better with the likes of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Raphael Messi Bouli leading the charge.

While both the forwards have plundered goals, there has been a lack of support from the rest of the team. In fact, the duo scored 18 of the 23 goals Kerala Blasters scored this season. But their task will be cut out against a Bengaluru FC team who have conceded just nine goals this season. The Kochi-based side have struggled with creativity in midfield as well, with Sahal Abdul Samad relegated to a substitute role mainly while the likes of Sergio Cidoncha have failed to impress.

However, Schattorie will be confident of coaxing a performance out of his team against Bengaluru. "Their strength is that they are a top club. They have been always up there. So structurally they are doing something very well and they have got the right formula. They have a strong mentality," said Schattorie.

"But I know exactly how to beat them. I know where their weaknesses are," he added. Carles Cuadrat's side are coming off a 0-0 draw too, against Chennaiyin FC and know that they cannot finish top of the league anymore. Though they have already qualified for the play-offs, they will still want to fight for the second spot which makes it imperative that they pick up a result against Kerala Blasters.

"Every game is important. It is good news that we are already in the playoffs. It was one of the targets before this season," said Cuadrat. However, there are a couple of concerns for him. Captain Sunil Chhetri and defensive lynchpin Juanan Gonzalez are suspended after collecting yellow cards in the last game.

Without Chhetri in attack, Bengaluru's attack has looked mediocre with Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan and Deshorn Brown failing to set the league alight so far. But Cuadrat will hope a 9-1 spanking of Paro FC in an AFC Cup qualifier recently that saw the likes of Thongkhosiem Haokip and Brown run riot will infuse some confidence in their attack.

"The win (against Paro) will make the players confident. We were not getting a lot of goals but maybe from that game, they get a new dynamic which will help them to get more goals," he added. The presence of Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu in the midfield provides physique and quality in the middle of the park, something that comes in handy during set-piece situations as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Trident, Veritas among NASA's four possible space missions

US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administrations Discovery Program has selected four proposals to develop concept studies for new missions that will deepen the understanding of the solar system.However, they are not official m...

42-day Amarnath Yatra to begin on June 23

The 42-day-long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir Himalayas will commence on June 23, the shrine board said on Friday. This years pilgrimage will be longer by two days against last years 40 days. The pil...

Govt launches outreach to allay apprehensions of states on NPR

As states not ruled by the BJP continue to oppose the NPR, the Centre has started an outreach to allay their apprehensions by meeting the chief ministers who are critical of the exercise, officials said on Friday. Punjab, Kerala, West Benga...

Cong attacks BJP on Pulwama attack, asks who benefited most from strike

Mounting a fresh offensive against the BJP government on the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, the Congress on Friday accused it of using the sacrifice of soldiers for electoral gains and asked who benefited the most from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020