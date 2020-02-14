Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohun Bagan maul Neroca 6-2 for fifth win on trot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kalyani
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:19 IST
Mohun Bagan maul Neroca 6-2 for fifth win on trot

A rampaging Mohun Bagan mauled Neroca FC 6-2 for their fifth straight win in the I-League, here on Friday. Fran Gonzalez headlined the drubbing with a first half hat-trick (10th, 24th and 45th minute), while Fran Morante (13th), Baba Diawara (37th) and Alexander Romario Jesuraj (70th) scored once each in the rout.

Mohun Bagan were reduced to 10 players after captain Dhanachandra Singh was sent off for handling a goal-bound ball at the one-hour mark. Nigerian frontman Philip Adjah (41st) and Subhash Singh (45+2nd) scored for the Imphal outfit as the first half saw seven goals in front of an exited Kalyani Stadium crowd.

It was also for the first time in the I-League that seven goals were scored in the first-half. Unbeaten in the last 10 matches, the 2014-15 champions looked set for a second title in their last I-League season, with a massive 11-point lead over Minerva Punjab (18) atop the standings.

Neroca FC languished at the bottom with 12 points from 13 matches with relegation threat looming large. Eight goals, two missed penalties, a hat-trick and a red card -- the game had it all.

Seven of the eight goals and a missed penalty came in a fascinating first-half and it was all started by Gonzalez as early as the 11th minute. Fellow Spaniard Joseba Beitia was in top form, registering a hat-trick of assists in the game, setting up Gonzalez.

The former also played a part in Morante's goal, as he sent in a corner that was controlled at the far post by Komron Tursunov, whose shot was nodded in by Morante. The carnage continued as ex La-Liga striker Diawara got into the act, creating the fourth for himself.

Off a throw-in by Ashutosh Mehta, Diawara played on V P Suhair who ran into the box to send a cross-back for the Senegalese to score with a perfectly connected side-volley. Goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, who had a good game otherwise, thwarting many of Mohun Bagan's 12 shots on target, had no answer.

In between, Gonzalez also missed a penalty which was saved superbly by Phillip. Neroca got their first when Varun Thokchom played Adjah from inside his half and the burly Nigerian went off on a solo run holding off his marker and unleashing a powerful drive once inside the box to beat Roy.

Bagan responded immediately with Gonzalez completing his hat-trick. At the hour mark, Dhanachandra took one for the team as he was red-carded for stopping Ronald Singh's overhead kick from going in, with his hand.

This was after Adjah had beaten Sankar with a top of the box strike, only to hit the crossbar, and the rebound had fallen to Ronald. The referee had no option but to give Dhanachandra the marching orders.

And for the second time, a penalty in the game did not end up in the back of the net, as Adjah's effort missed the target. Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna immediately sacrificed Komron Tursunov, who, like all Bagan players, had been having a brilliant game, for Gurjinder, to bolster the defence.

His second substitution -- the dynamic Nongdamba Naorem for Romario Jesuraj -- scored with his very first touch, dashing all hopes of a Neroca fightback. Earlier, both the teams' players observed silence, paying homage to the 40 martyrs of the Pulwama Attack on its first anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Show respect to Smith and Warner: CSA tells South African fans as Australia arrive

Cricket South Africas interim chief executive Jacques Faul has requested South African fans to respect Steve Smith and David Warner as the Australians return to the country for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal. I would plead ...

WRAPUP 8-Beijing to quarantine all arrivals as economic life struggles to pick up

The Chinese capital Beijing on Friday imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on people returning to the city from holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, and threatened to punish those who failed to comply.It was not immediately cl...

Norman set for fresh start after release from Redskins

Cornerback Josh Norman said his four-year stint with the Washington Redskins has come to an end. Norman told NBC Sports Washington on Friday that new Redskins coach Ron Rivera called him earlier in the day to inform him of his impending rel...

Syrian chopper downed in NW Syria, killing crew

Damascus, Feb 14 AFP A Syrian military helicopter was shot down over the last major rebel bastion in northwest Syria on Friday, killing its entire crew, state media said, in the second such incident this week. The attack in a region where T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020