Indians RHP Clevinger to undergo knee surgery

Cleveland Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger will undergo surgery on his left knee for a partially torn meniscus, the team announced Friday. Clevinger sustained the injury on Wednesday while training at the team's developmental complex in Goodyear, Ariz.

A timetable for his return will be determined after the surgery, the Indians said. Clevinger avoided arbitration this offseason by reaching a $4.1 million deal with the Indians.

The 29-year-old was in line to be the team's Opening Day starter after Cleveland traded two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers in December. Clevinger overcame a two-month injury absence due to a strained muscle in his upper back as well as an ankle sprain to post a 13-4 record with a 2.71 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 21 starts last season. He struck out 169 batters in 126 innings.

Clevinger has a 41-21 record with a 3.20 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 97 career appearances (84 starts) with the Indians.

