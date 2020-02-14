Left Menu
Bouwmeester has procedure to normalize heart's rhythm

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@StLouisBlues )

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester underwent a procedure to implant a cardioverter-defibrillator, the team said Friday. The device restores the heart's normal rhythm.

Bouwmeester collapsed Tuesday on the team bench during a road game against the Anaheim Ducks, and general manager Doug Armstrong said the veteran lost consciousness and that a defibrillator was used to "revive him." The procedure was performed at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif. When doctors there give the OK, Bouwmeester will be flown back to St. Louis and transferred to the care of doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital at Washington University Medical Center.

The Blues said Bouwmeester's medical status would be updated early next week. Bouwmeester, 36, is in his 17th NHL season, the past 7 1/2 of which have been with St. Louis. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last year.

In a 1,240-game career that has included stints with the Florida Panthers (2002-09) and the Calgary Flames (2009-13), Bouwmeester has 88 goals and 336 assists. He appeared in all 82 games for seven consecutive seasons, from 2005-12. This season, Bouwmeester has one goal and eight assists in 56 games. His average of 21 minutes, 17 seconds of ice time per game ranks third on the Blues.

The Panthers made the Edmonton, Alberta, native the third overall pick in the 2002 draft.

