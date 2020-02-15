Registration open for tickets to Bryant memorial service

The Los Angeles Lakers opened registration Friday for anybody wishing to purchase tickets to attend the Feb. 24 memorial service in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at Staples Center. Titled "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant," the ceremony will have three price tiers: the first at $224 per ticket, the second at two tickets for $224 and a third tier at $24.02 each.

Bryant wore No. 24 for part of his playing days, while 13-year-old Gianna wore No. 2 on the youth team that her father helped coach. Kobe and Gianna Bryant were killed, along with seven others, in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., as they were en route to a youth basketball game.

Registration for the Bryants' memorial service will continue until Monday at 10 p.m. PST by using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. If ticket demand exceeds supply, those requesting to purchase tickets will be selected at random to participate in the public sale. Tickets will be released for public sale on Wednesday, with a personal access code needed to make a purchase. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

