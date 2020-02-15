Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallying-Evans leads world champion Tanak after first day in Sweden

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 05:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 04:33 IST
Rallying-Evans leads world champion Tanak after first day in Sweden
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Toyota's Elfyn Evans led after the first leg of Rally Sweden on Friday with world champion Ott Tanak returning from his big accident in last month's Monte Carlo opener and slotting into second. Welshman Evans won two of the four forest stages, and was second in the others, to lead Hyundai's Tanak by 8.5 seconds.

"The feeling with the car has been really good and we can't complain with a day like that," said the leader. "It's good but we have to do it all again tomorrow. Who knows what the conditions will be like." The rally, which crosses over into Norway, has been shortened this year due to an unusually mild winter and a lack of snow.

Some snow fell on Friday, however, with temperatures plunging overnight. Tanak said he was taking it step-by-step.

"I want to spend as much time in the car as possible and today was quite short, but lots have been learned," said the Estonian. Finnish teenager Kalle Rovanpera was third in a Toyota, with six times world champion Sebastien Ogier making it three in the top four for the Japanese manufacturer.

Hyundai's Monte Carlo winner and championship leader Thierry Neuville were sixth after the disadvantage of having to run first on the road. "This morning, the layer of ice was very thin in places and the gravel was coming out, which gives more grip to the cars behind," said the Belgian.

"This rally is so short, it won't be possible to catch up a lot of time, but we will fight hard and see what we can achieve tomorrow."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus says higher U.S. tariffs on EU planes will harm U.S. airlines, consumers

The U.S. governments decision to raise tariffs on European-built aircraft will hit U.S. airlines already facing a shortage of aircraft and complicate efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with the European Union, Airbus said.The European...

Brewers' Hader loses arbitration hearing

Milwaukee left-hander Josh Hader suffered his first defeat of 2020 on Friday, losing his arbitration hearing with the Brewers. Hader will earn 4.1 million in 2020, rather than the 6.4 million he requested.Players with three years of major l...

Health News Roundup: U.S. states reject $18 billion proposals; WHO says joint China mission to strat coronavirus probe and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. states reject 18 billion proposals to settle opioid lawsuits, discussions ongoing sourcesTwenty-one states have rejected an 18 billion settlement proposal from three major U.S. drug ...

China reports 143 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 14

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China had reached 1,523 as of the end of Friday, up by 143 from the previous day, the countrys National Health Commission said on Saturday morning.The number of new deaths in Chinas cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020