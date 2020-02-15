Golf-Woods to skip Mexico City World Golf Championships event

Tiger Woods will not play next week's World Golf Championships event in Mexico City. His name was missing from the field released by the PGA Tour on Friday.

Woods finished 10th at the Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec last year. But he has scrapped the event, which has no cut, from his increasingly sparing schedule as he focuses more than ever on the four major championships.

The 44-year-old will defend his Masters title in April as he chases the all-time record of 18 major titles held by Jack Nicklaus. Woods has won 15 - five Masters, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens and three British Opens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.