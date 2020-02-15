Left Menu
Development News Edition

A's 2B Kemp says he opted not to receive signs with Astros

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 07:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 07:42 IST
A's 2B Kemp says he opted not to receive signs with Astros
Image Credit: Pixabay

At least one-hitter on the 2017 Houston Astros maintains he was not part of the team's illegal sign-stealing scheme. Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp, who played 17 games with the Astros in 2017, said he decided against having teammates tip him off to which pitches were coming.

After appearing in two games for Houston in April 2017, he returned from the minors as a September call-up that year. "I was up and down in 2017, and once I got there in September, the (sign-stealing) system was already in place," Kemp told reporters Friday at the Athletics' spring training camp in Mesa, Ariz. "I just tried to keep my head down and play hard and not really concern myself with it. ...

"I got asked if I wanted to use the system and I said no. I felt like I was having a pretty good season at the plate in Triple-A so just wanted to continue to do that. ... I was comfortable with how I was swinging the bat at the time, and I didn't want any distractions." Athletics manager Bob Melvin said of Kemp and the infielder's time with Houston, "He's got a real clear conscience about what happened. Everything I heard was all good and we'll move forward. We're happy to have him."

Kemp was dealt from the Astros to the Chicago Cubs in a July 2019 trade that sent catcher Martin Maldonado to Houston. The A's acquired Kemp from the Cubs last month for minor league first baseman Alfonso Rivas. Kemp said he has spoken with new Oakland teammate Mike Fiers, another member of the World Series champion 2017 Astros who blew the whistle on the team's use of electronic equipment to steal signs.

Of the meeting with Fiers, Kemp said, "It went well. I understand where he comes from. He's my teammate now, he was my teammate in Houston. Nothing changes." Fiers told reporters, "I've always respected Kemp. He's always been a good guy, I've always gotten along with him. He's a good dude to have on the field and as a teammate. ...

"Everyone is going to love him here. Everyone's excited he's here and I think it will be great for him. It's a great fit." Kemp played in 15 games for Houston in September 2017, hitting .235 (8-for-34) with one double, no homers and four RBIs. Over 283 career games for the Astros and the Cubs, Kemp has a career .233 average with a .314 on-base percentage, a .367 slugging percentage, 15 homers, and 70 RBIs.

Kemp is one of a number of players competing Oakland's second base job after the player who occupied that position most of last season, Jurickson Profar, was traded to the San Diego Padres in December. Because he also has experience in the outfield, the left-handed-hitting Kemp also could make the team in a utility role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark's Consolidated Revenue Rises by 7.07% to Rs. 27,355.61 Mn. in Q3 FY 2019-20

Consolidated Net Profit rises by 64 to Rs. 1,908.39 Mn. in Q3 FY 2019-20 Consolidated EBITDA rises by 1.2 to Rs. 4,400.75 Mn. in Q3 FY 2019-20MUMBAI, Feb. 14, 2020 PRNewswire --Highlights for Q3 FY 2019-20 India Business grew by 18.17 to R...

Kreider's late goal helps Rangers down Blue Jackets

Chris Kreider scored the tiebreaking goal with 311 remaining in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the host Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Friday night. The Rangers won their season-high fourth straight game and won for the fifth ...

Sharks' late flurry sinks Jets

The San Jose Sharks scored twice in the third period for a 3-2, come-from-behind road victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. After Melker Karlsson scored the equalizer 518 into the final frame, it took only 89 seconds for Timo Meier to f...

C.R.I. Gets a Head Start Into 2020; Wins the Prestigious EEPC's Export Award for Excellence

- C.R.I. Group wins the EEPC Award once again for the 15th time and 6th in a row for its consistent performance and extraordinary contribution to the world market in the fluid management solutions HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 14, 2020 PRNewswire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020