Sharks' late flurry sinks Jets

The San Jose Sharks scored twice in the third period for a 3-2, come-from-behind road victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. After Melker Karlsson scored the equalizer 5:18 into the final frame, it took only 89 seconds for Timo Meier to follow up by firing a rebound past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

The goal extended Meier's points streak to four games, during which he has three goals and three assists. The Sharks are 3-1-0 over their last four games, with all three of those victories coming away from home. It bodes well for a club that will be on the road for five of its next six games as San Jose tries to fight back into playoff contention.

The Jets could have moved into a playoff position with a win, but instead they remain a point behind the Arizona Coyotes for the final Western Conference wild-card spot. Winnipeg is 3-7-1 in its past 11 home games against San Jose. Karlsson ended a 26-game scoreless drought with his third-period marker, and San Jose's Marcus Sorensen snapped a 25-game goalless run when he banged a loose puck past Hellebuyck 14:51 into the game.

San Jose outshot Winnipeg by a 15-3 margin through nearly the first 26 minutes of play, with the Jets going without a shot for over 23 minutes during that stretch. Despite the lack of direct pressure, the Jets still had chances, including one flurry midway through the first period that saw two missed shots and a Blake Wheeler attempt that hit the goalpost. While San Jose goalie Aaron Dell stopped 30 of 32 shots and the Sharks blocked 17 shots, the Jets were also their own worst enemy in missing some key opportunities. Kyle Connor had an open net with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game but deflected a shot off the post.

Wheeler had a goal and an assist, with both points coming during an 86-second span in the second period. Connor converted in impressive fashion at the 8:21 mark of the second frame. The forward took a pass and maneuvered the puck between his legs to score his team-leading 29th goal of the season.

The Jets lost for the first time this season (19-1-0) when leading after two periods. Hellebuyck saved 32 of 35 shots.

