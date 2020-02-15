Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharks' late flurry sinks Jets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 09:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 09:04 IST
Sharks' late flurry sinks Jets
Image Credit: Twitter (@SanJoseSharks)

The San Jose Sharks scored twice in the third period for a 3-2, come-from-behind road victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. After Melker Karlsson scored the equalizer 5:18 into the final frame, it took only 89 seconds for Timo Meier to follow up by firing a rebound past Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

The goal extended Meier's points streak to four games, during which he has three goals and three assists. The Sharks are 3-1-0 over their last four games, with all three of those victories coming away from home. It bodes well for a club that will be on the road for five of its next six games as San Jose tries to fight back into playoff contention.

The Jets could have moved into a playoff position with a win, but instead they remain a point behind the Arizona Coyotes for the final Western Conference wild-card spot. Winnipeg is 3-7-1 in its past 11 home games against San Jose. Karlsson ended a 26-game scoreless drought with his third-period marker, and San Jose's Marcus Sorensen snapped a 25-game goalless run when he banged a loose puck past Hellebuyck 14:51 into the game.

San Jose outshot Winnipeg by a 15-3 margin through nearly the first 26 minutes of play, with the Jets going without a shot for over 23 minutes during that stretch. Despite the lack of direct pressure, the Jets still had chances, including one flurry midway through the first period that saw two missed shots and a Blake Wheeler attempt that hit the goalpost. While San Jose goalie Aaron Dell stopped 30 of 32 shots and the Sharks blocked 17 shots, the Jets were also their own worst enemy in missing some key opportunities. Kyle Connor had an open net with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game but deflected a shot off the post.

Wheeler had a goal and an assist, with both points coming during an 86-second span in the second period. Connor converted in impressive fashion at the 8:21 mark of the second frame. The forward took a pass and maneuvered the puck between his legs to score his team-leading 29th goal of the season.

The Jets lost for the first time this season (19-1-0) when leading after two periods. Hellebuyck saved 32 of 35 shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

No handshakes: Viral outbreak spooks Asian places of worship

In a popular Catholic church in the Philippines, nearly half of the pews were empty for Sunday Mass. The few hundred worshippers who showed up were asked to refrain from shaking others hands or holding them during prayers to prevent the spr...

Cricket-South Africa boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner

South Africas cricket boss has pleaded with fans to treat Steve Smith and David Warner with respect and not embarrass the board with poor behaviour when the Australian batsmen tour the country for the first time since a ball-tampering scand...

Chinese, Vatican foreign ministers hold first meeting

Eds Adds Wang Yi, Vatican quotes and background Beijing, Feb 15 AFP The foreign ministers of China and the Vatican have met in the first such high-level encounter between the sides, which do not have diplomatic ties, Beijings state media sa...

Thailand reports one new case of coronavirus, brings total to 34

Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 34 since January, a health ministry official said on Saturday. The new case is a 35-year-old Thai woman, a medical personnel, who got the disease from c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020