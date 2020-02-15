Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kreider's late goal helps Rangers down Blue Jackets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 09:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 09:05 IST
Kreider's late goal helps Rangers down Blue Jackets
Image Credit: Twitter (@NYRangers)

Chris Kreider scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:11 remaining in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the host Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Friday night. The Rangers won their season-high fourth straight game and won for the fifth time in six games thanks to Kreider, who scored his seventh goal in the last nine games.

Kreider scored after the Rangers kept the puck in the offensive zone for most of a power play after the Blue Jackets got called for having too many men on the ice. The decisive sequence started when defenseman Adam Fox's shot from the right circle sailed over the net and banked off the end boards. The puck ricocheted to Mika Zibanejad at the red line and he backhanded the puck to Kreider, who encountered little defensive pressure and one-timed the pass into the net for his 23rd goal.

Pavel Buchnevich scored 22 seconds into the game and Ryan Strome added an empty-net goal as the Rangers also won their fifth straight road game. Oliver Bjorkstrand, who scored twice in the Blue Jackets' 2-1 win in New York on Jan. 19, tallied for Columbus, which dropped its fourth straight game (0-2-2). The Blue Jackets also allowed the winning goal shortly after Boone Jenner's shot went off the post on a short-handed breakaway.

With rookie Igor Shesterkin still nursing an ankle injury from a collision in the crease Tuesday in Winnipeg, New York goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves, including 21 in the second period. Blue Jackets rookie goalie Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots.

The Rangers sped out to a 1-0 lead when Buchnevich's deflection of defenseman Jacob Trouba's point shot went past Merzlikins' glove. Columbus was unable to score during a four-minute power play when Buchnevich has assessed a hooking and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for arguing the offensive zone penalty with 12:36 left in the second. The Blue Jackets scored with 68 seconds left in the second when Bjorkstrand backhanded the rebound of defenseman Scott Harrington's shot over Georgiev's glove and off the crossbar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

No handshakes: Viral outbreak spooks Asian places of worship

In a popular Catholic church in the Philippines, nearly half of the pews were empty for Sunday Mass. The few hundred worshippers who showed up were asked to refrain from shaking others hands or holding them during prayers to prevent the spr...

Cricket-South Africa boss asks fans to respect Smith, Warner

South Africas cricket boss has pleaded with fans to treat Steve Smith and David Warner with respect and not embarrass the board with poor behaviour when the Australian batsmen tour the country for the first time since a ball-tampering scand...

Chinese, Vatican foreign ministers hold first meeting

Eds Adds Wang Yi, Vatican quotes and background Beijing, Feb 15 AFP The foreign ministers of China and the Vatican have met in the first such high-level encounter between the sides, which do not have diplomatic ties, Beijings state media sa...

Thailand reports one new case of coronavirus, brings total to 34

Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 34 since January, a health ministry official said on Saturday. The new case is a 35-year-old Thai woman, a medical personnel, who got the disease from c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020