India bundles out NZ XI for 235 in practice game, lead by 87 runs

India are leading by 87 runs after bundling out New Zealand XI in a three-day practice game here at Seddon Park on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • Hamilton
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 12:53 IST
  • Created: 15-02-2020 12:53 IST
India bundles out NZ XI for 235 in practice game, lead by 87 runs
India are leading by 87 runs after bundling out New Zealand XI in a three-day practice game here at Seddon Park on Saturday. Indian bowlers bowled out the Kiwis for 235 in 74.2 overs. Henry Cooper (40), Rachin Ravindra (34) and Daryl Mitchell (32) played knocks to reach the 200-run mark.

For India, seamers Mohammed Shami bagged three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav clinched two wickets each. Indian openers Prithvi Shaw (35) and Mayank Agarwal (21) are unbeaten at the crease in the second innings at stumps on day two. The side ended the day after scoring 59/0 in seven overs.

Earlier on day one, India were bowled out on 263 as Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara played knocks of 101 and 92 runs. For the three-day warm-up game, the two teams mutually decided that the visitors would bat first. Youngsters Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill failed to impress with the bat.

Shaw and Gill were dismissed for a duck while Agarwal managed to score just one run. All of the three batsmen were dismissed by Scott Kuggeleijn, putting India in a precarious spot at 5/3 in the seventh over. Ajinkya Rahane too failed to make a mark and managed just 18 runs.

Jimmy Neesham dismissed Rahane in the 16th over, reducing India to 38/4. However, Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara retrieved the innings as they put on 195 runs for the fifth wicket. Pujara (93) was ultimately dismissed in the 72nd over by Jake Gibson.

On the other hand, Vihari retired hurt after scoring his century. Rishabh Pant (7) once again failed with the bat. In the end, India was bowled out under 270. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

