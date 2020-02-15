Left Menu
Andhra enter Ranji quarters despite loss to Gujarat

(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Andhra qualified for the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy despite suffering a crushing eight-wicket defeat at the hands of table-toppers Gujarat in the final Group A match here on Saturday. Andhra was no match for Gujarat who finished the group stages with 35 points from eight games.

Gujarat, Bengal, Karnataka, Saurashtra and Andhra entered the quarterfinals from Group A and B cross pool, while Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha made it to the knock-out round from Group C. From the Plate group, Goa secured the berth in the last-eight round.

After being bundled out for 177 in the first innings, Andhra managed just 258 runs in their second essay, setting a meager 30-run target before Gujarat which they achieved in 9.5 overs for the loss of two wickets. Resuming at the overnight score of 216 for seven, Andhra added just 42 runs on Saturday before being bowled out in 113.4 overs.

K Karan Shinde (64) top-scored for Andhra in their second innings, while B Sumanth made 47. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel shone with the ball for Gujarat with impressive figures of 7 for 92.

Meanwhile, the other final round Group A matches between Delhi and Rajasthan and Hyderabad vs Vidarbha ended in draws. Playing in their home turf, Delhi garnered three points from the game by virtue of first-innings lead, while in the other match at Hyderabad, Vidarbha pocketed three points because of first-innings lead but the results were not enough to take them to the next round.

In the quarterfinals to be played from February 20 to 24, Saurashtra will be up against Andhra, Karnataka will face Jammu and Kashmir, Bengal will take on Odisha and Gujarat will square off against Goa.

