Manchester City women will be 'strong favourites': Coombs ahead of clash against Ipswich Town

Ahead of the clash against Ipswich Town Women, Manchester City's Laura Coombs said her team will be 'strong favourites' going into the game.

Manchester City's Laura Coombs (Photo/ Laura Coombs Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the clash against Ipswich Town Women, Manchester City's Laura Coombs said her team will be 'strong favourites' going into the game. "It's really important we do that (show respect) because we don't want to make any mistakes or slip ups. Yes, we'll be strong favourites going into the game but in these one-off games, you never know what could happen," the club's official website quoted Coombs as saying.

"It's a strange feeling definitely, you just have to make sure you go in and focus like a league game and prepare exactly the same," she added. Coombs said the club wants to go as far as they can in the FA Cup.

"I think (for) every English player, it's the most important cup competition. It's always amazing to say you've played in the FA Cup and progressed in the FA Cup so I think it's really important for us to get as far as we can go," Coombs said. Manchester City will take on Ipswich Town on February 16 in the FA Cup's Fifth Round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

