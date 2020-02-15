Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hot Markstrom looks to help Canucks stifle Ducks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 23:18 IST
Hot Markstrom looks to help Canucks stifle Ducks
The Canucks came into Saturday with a three-point cushion over the Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Calgary Flames. Image Credit: Flickr

The Vancouver Canucks will try to maintain their slim lead in the Pacific Division when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon. The Canucks came into Saturday with a three-point cushion over the Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Calgary Flames.

The game against Anaheim is the only one in a six-day stretch for the Canucks, making it likely Jacob Markstrom starts in goal for the sixth straight game. He's coming off a career-high 49-save effort in a 3-0 win against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. "We've got to tighten up. We can't give Marky that much work on a daily basis," Vancouver forward Bo Horvat told reporters after the win. "He's a brick wall back there and it's nice to have, but we have to clean it up a bit."

The Ducks were on the other side of a stellar goalie performance in their last game. They sent 44 shots at Flames goalie Cam Talbot on Thursday night and he stopped them all in a 6-0 victory, ending a season-high five-game point streak for Anaheim. "We've got to have more jam in those games," Ducks coach Dallas Eakins told reporters after the loss. "You've got to find a way to get one more body to the net, or one more puck to the net. We learn from these. As much as you want to keep point streaks going, I think a kick in the rear end is good for you every once and a while."

Talbot's only shutout last season came against the Ducks, and the same for Markstrom, who had 29 saves in a 4-0 win against visiting Anaheim on Feb. 25, the only win for Vancouver in a three-week stretch. Vancouver was the hotter team when it hosted Anaheim in their only meeting this season on Nov. 1, but the Ducks pulled off a 2-1 overtime win. Markstrom gambled and came out of his net on a breakaway by Ryan Getzlaf in overtime, but the veteran center pulled the puck away from the goalie and scored into the open net.

The Ducks would follow that victory with a five-game winless streak and it would be another 2 1/2 months before they won two games in a row again. Scoring has been their Achilles' heel again this season.

After finishing last in the league in goals per game last season (2.39), the Ducks have only risen two spots this season (2.47). "We're a team that's challenged to score goals, so we have to be on point right away defensively, and to a man, and that includes all ages on our team," Eakins said. "Not just our young guys, who we talk a lot about here, but our veteran guys have to be much better."

Vancouver seems to have solved its scoring issues this season. The Canucks are ranked 10th in scoring (3.22) after finishing tied for 25th last season (2.67). "Sometimes, I wonder where the goals are going to come from, but we scratch and claw," Canucks coach Travis Green said.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Russian artist unveils Putin 'superhero' paintings in Istanbul

A Russian artist unveiled four giant paintings of Russias President Vladimir Putin in central Istanbul on Saturday, saying he wanted to show the good ties between Ankara and Moscow despite differences over Syria and other issues.However sho...

UPDATE 1-U.S. condemns detention of Venezuela opposition leader Guaido's uncle

The U.S. State Department on Saturday condemned the detention of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidos uncle as politically motivated and demanded his immediate release.Juan Jose Marquez was detained on Tuesday on his return to Venezuel...

DCW to ensure education and rehabilitation of Unnao rape survivor

The Delhi Commission For Women on Saturday said it would arrange for English and computer coaching for the Unnao rape survivor, who is presently staying in Delhi. The DCW made the promise after womens panel chief Swati Maliwal visited the s...

WBPCB bans use of loudspeaker during secondary, higher secondary exams

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB on Saturday banned the use of loudspeakers in residential areas and around schools in view of secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state. The secondary Madhyamik examination will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020