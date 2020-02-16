Sharks D Karlsson (thumb) out for season

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season due to a broken left thumb. The injury, which will require surgery, occurred during the third period of Friday night's 3-2 win at Winnipeg.

"He will be recovered well in advance of the team's 2020 training camp in September," the team said in a news release Saturday. Karlsson, 29, has six goals and leads San Jose in assists (34) and points (40) in 56 games this season.

The four-time All-Star and two-time Norris Trophy winner have 603 points (135 goals, 468 assists) in 736 games with the Ottawa Senators (2009-18) and Sharks (2018-20). In a corresponding move, the Sharks recalled defenseman Jake Middleton from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

--Field Level Media

