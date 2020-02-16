Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Evans wins in Mexico to take Formula E championship lead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 05:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 05:28 IST
Motor racing-Evans wins in Mexico to take Formula E championship lead
Starting second behind Porsche's pole-sitter Andre Lotterer, Evans took the lead from the German into the first corner and enjoyed an untroubled run to only his second victory in the series. Image Credit: Flickr

New Zealander Mitch Evans won a chaotic Mexico City ePrix for the Jaguar team on Saturday to seize the lead in the all-electric Formula E championship after four races. Portuguese driver Antonio Felix Da Costa took second place for DS Techeetah, his second successive podium appearance, with Swiss Sebastien Buemi third for Nissan e.dams for his first points of the campaign.

Starting second behind Porsche's pole-sitter Andre Lotterer, Evans took the lead from the German into the first corner and enjoyed an untroubled run to only his second victory in the series. "I tried not to (look back)," said Evans. "When you are out in front you can just sort of getting in your own rhythm. It was pretty tough, a quite close start with Andre -- almost deja vu from Rome."

The New Zealander's only other win, and Jaguar's first, was in Rome last year when Lotterer was also on the pole, that time for DS Techeetah. Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, the previous leader for Mercedes, failed to score on an afternoon with plenty of incidents and retirements.

Evans now has 47 points, one clear of Britain's Alexander Sims who finished fifth for BMW I Andretti. Vandoorne, named during the week as Mercedes' Formula One reserve, dropped to fourth on 38. The safety car was deployed with 48 minutes to go after Geox Dragon's Nico Mueller plowed into the wall at turn one.

Brazilian Felipe Massa clipped the wall and retired his Venturi while Lotterer's race also ended early following substantial bodywork damage. Britain's Sam Bird crashed out at turn three while running in second place for Envision Virgin Racing, a position that would have seen him take over at the top had he finished there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Sharks eke by Wild to spoil Evason's debut

Dylan Gambrell scored a fluke goal early in the third period to break a scoreless tie as the short-handed San Jose Sharks spoiled the NHL head-coaching debut of Minnesotas Dean Evason, defeating the host Wild 2-0 Saturday afternoon. Melker ...

Astros manager Baker concerned over retaliation

As spring training gets underway, the words coming at the Houston Astros over their sign-stealing scandal are arriving high and hard. New Astros manager Dusty Baker is starting to worry about more than words.Speaking to reporters, Baker exp...

UK faces another fierce storm; 2 found dead in rough seas

Rescuers pulled two male bodies from rough seas off the coast of southeast England and military personnel mobilized to help build flood barriers as a second straight weekend of stormy weather wreaked havoc across Britain. The fourth named s...

NATO chief dismisses Macron nuclear call

The head of NATO dismissed President Emmanuel Macrons call for a European strategic dialogue about the role of Frances nuclear weapons, saying a tried and tested deterrent was already in place. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020