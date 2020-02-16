Left Menu
Raanta, Coyotes stymie Ovechkin, Capitals

  Reuters
  • Arizona
  Updated: 16-02-2020 11:32 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 11:28 IST
Antti Raanta stopped 36 shots, and Phil Kessel scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, leading the Arizona Coyotes to a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night before a sellout crowd in Glendale, Ariz. Christian Dvorak and Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona, which had lost four of five going into the game. Crouse scored into an empty net with 28 seconds left in the game after the Capitals pulled goaltender Braden Holtby with 1:45 to play.

The Coyotes held Capitals star, Alex Ovechkin, without a goal, preventing him from becoming the eighth player in NHL history to reach 700 career goals and leaving him two shy of the milestone. Carl Hagelin had Washington's only goal. Holtby stopped 27 shots as Washington, the league's best road team, lost for the third time in four games overall.

Raanta smothered an Ovechkin shot at 9:45 of the third period, and the final shot of the game for Ovechkin saw him whiff on the attempt. Arizona scored first at 7:06 of the second period. Dvorak slid the puck underneath Holtby's pads off a pass from Conor Garland, the 18th goal of the season for Dvorak and the 15th assist for Garland.

The Capitals tied it at 17:10 of the period. Hagelin stuffed in a rebound of Travis Boyd's shot that Raanta saved but couldn't bring in. Former Coyote Richard Panik got the second assist on the goal after a rush up the flank and into the crease with the puck to start the play. Kessel delivered a seeing-eye wrist shot into the net at 5:25 of the third, with three seconds left on an Arizona power play. He got help from teammate Carl Soderberg screening Holtby.

Kessel has 35 points, including 13 goals, in 49 career games against the Capitals. The Coyotes' penalty kill was 3 of 3 on the night. Jakob Chychrun had two assists for Arizona.

Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson played in his 714th game as a Coyote, moving him into fourth place all-time in franchise history ahead of Dale Hawerchuk.

