Fleury, Golden Knights shut out Islanders 1-0

Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves to notch the 60th shutout of his career, and Reilly Smith scored the lone goal to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 1-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday night in Las Vegas. It was the fourth shutout of the season for Fleury, who had been pulled for just the second time this season in his previous start, a 4-0 loss at Minnesota. The shutout, his 461st career victory, broke a tie with Evgeni Nabokov for 18th place on the NHL's all-time shutouts list.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 42 shots for New York, which was outshot 43-19, including 20-4 in the second period. The Islanders were shut out for the second straight game and will take a scoreless streak of 120:04 into their game on Monday at Arizona. Good scoring chances were few and far between in the tight-checking game in the first two periods, with defenseman Nick Leddy having the best scoring chance for the Islanders late in the second period. He fired a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar and then hit the left post and went out. For Vegas, Paul Stastny's rebound try toward an open left side of the net was swatted away by the stick of a diving Varlamov.

Smith finally broke through on the scoreboard with 35 seconds left in the second period with his 22nd goal of the season, firing in a rebound of his own backhand shot, which had hit the right post and then bounced right back to him at the bottom of the right circle. New York pulled Varlamov for an extra attacker with 2:12 remaining, but Fleury stopped five shots, including a wrist shot in the slot from point-blank range by Anders Lee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.