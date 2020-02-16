Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fleury, Golden Knights shut out Islanders 1-0

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Las Vegas
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 11:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 11:53 IST
Fleury, Golden Knights shut out Islanders 1-0
Image Credit: pixabay

Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves to notch the 60th shutout of his career, and Reilly Smith scored the lone goal to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 1-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday night in Las Vegas. It was the fourth shutout of the season for Fleury, who had been pulled for just the second time this season in his previous start, a 4-0 loss at Minnesota. The shutout, his 461st career victory, broke a tie with Evgeni Nabokov for 18th place on the NHL's all-time shutouts list.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 42 shots for New York, which was outshot 43-19, including 20-4 in the second period. The Islanders were shut out for the second straight game and will take a scoreless streak of 120:04 into their game on Monday at Arizona. Good scoring chances were few and far between in the tight-checking game in the first two periods, with defenseman Nick Leddy having the best scoring chance for the Islanders late in the second period. He fired a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar and then hit the left post and went out. For Vegas, Paul Stastny's rebound try toward an open left side of the net was swatted away by the stick of a diving Varlamov.

Smith finally broke through on the scoreboard with 35 seconds left in the second period with his 22nd goal of the season, firing in a rebound of his own backhand shot, which had hit the right post and then bounced right back to him at the bottom of the right circle. New York pulled Varlamov for an extra attacker with 2:12 remaining, but Fleury stopped five shots, including a wrist shot in the slot from point-blank range by Anders Lee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia, Jain, Hussain, Gahlot, Rai take oath as ministers of Delhi Cabinet

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai took oath as the council of ministers in the newly-sworn Delhi Cabinet on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan here.Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party...

Biden recalls mass shooting, promises changes

Las Vegas, Feb 16 AP Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a fiery speech at the Clark County Democratic Party gala a week before the Nevada presidential preference caucuses as he drew sharp distinctions with Bernie Sanders on guns and ...

I want to work by taking everyone along. We forgive our opponents for whatever remarks they made during poll campaign: Arvind Kejriwal. PTI BUN/UZMKJ

I want to work by taking everyone along. We forgive our opponents for whatever remarks they made during poll campaign Arvind Kejriwal. PTI BUNUZMKJ...

Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise nearly 50 pc to Rs 88,177 cr in Dec

Power producers total outstanding dues owed by distribution firms jumped nearly 50 per cent to Rs 88,177 crore in December 2019 over the same month previous year, reflecting stress in the sector. Distribution companies discoms owed a total ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020