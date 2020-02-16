Left Menu
Mumbai Indians to face CSK in IPL opener on March 29

  • Updated: 16-02-2020 12:14 IST
Mumbai Indians to face CSK in IPL opener on March 29
In a repeat of last edition's final, defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings will open the 13th IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The franchise-based event will start 11 days after India's home ODI series against South Africa ends on March 18 in Kolkata.

The Indian Premier League will release the schedule for the knockouts later, but the final is scheduled for May 24. The organizers have done away with the Saturday double-headers, resulting in an extra week in the league phase.

The BCCI sent out the final fixture to the franchises on Saturday, stating that six double-headers will take place only on Sundays. The last league game is scheduled for May 17, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai in Bengaluru.

Except Rajasthan Royals, all the other seven franchises have retained their original home bases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

