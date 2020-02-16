Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-England's Daly wants to stay at Saracens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 16:40 IST
Rugby-England's Daly wants to stay at Saracens

Elliot Daly became the second England player after hooker Jamie George to pledge his future to Saracens after their relegation from the Premiership for breaching salary cap rules. Saracens, winners of four Premiership titles and three European crowns in the past five years, were sanctioned last month for spending above the league's 7 million-pound ($9 million) salary cap and docked 105 points.

The club futures of England players, including captain Owen Farrell, lock Maro Itoje and Vunipola brothers Billy and Mako were thrown into doubt, with only George pledging to remain. "I reckon I will stay, pretty similar to Jamie. I'm still in contract," versatile back Daly, who is currently on Six Nations duty, told British media.

"We have the rest of the season to sort it out. At the moment, I'm just thinking about the next couple of games with England and then when I get back to Saracens, we'll start talking about next year." The 27-year-old Daly joined Saracens from Wasps last year.

"I didn't see this coming but I definitely don't have any regrets joining. The way that we train, the players there, the coaching staff -- it's an amazing club to be at," Daly said. ($1 = 0.7666 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

India to play day-night Test in Australia

India will play a day-night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia later this year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Sunday. This comes a month after captain Virat Kohli asserted that his team was ready to play a day-nigh...

India in talks with Russia on mega deal for long-term import of crude oil

India and Russia have finalised the broad contours of an ambitious government-to-government agreement for long-term import of crude oil by India from Russias Far East region. The pact is likely to be inked during Russian President Vladimir ...

Deloitte stops non-audit services to public interest entities in India

Auditing major Deloitte Haskins Sells and its network firms in India will no longer offer non-audit services to public interest entities that they audit in the country, the company said on Sunday.It said that this voluntary action is in th...

Schindler expects India to become 'growth locomotive' of industry

Elevators manufacturer Schindler expects India to become growth locomotive of the industry as the government continues to focus on developing infrastructure in the country. The Switzerland-headquartered firm also hopes to make India one of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020