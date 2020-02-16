Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRAU hold Chennai City to goalless draw in I-League

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 20:25 IST
TRAU hold Chennai City to goalless draw in I-League

A resolute Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC held defending champions Chennai City FC to a goalless draw in a Hero I-League match at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium here on Sunday. TRAU goalkeeper Shayan Roy was magnificent under the bar to deny the visitors all three points.

The first half was entertaining as both sides created goal-scoring opportunities but failed to convert them. Chennai adopted a cautious approach in the first half, which prompted the hosts to press hard.

TRAU earned a penalty in the 13th minute when Ajith Kumar was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the 18-yard box. Skipper Princewill Emeka stepped in but his effort rattled the woodwork, thus squandering a glorious opportunity. In the 33rd minute, Netrajit Singh's volley went inches wide of the post.

Chennai coach Akbar Nawas made two early substitutions in the first-half, bringing on Pravitto Raju and Jishnu Balakrishnan in place of Jockson Dhas and Varun Mathur but still failed to find the net.

The second half belonged to TRAU goalkeeper Shayan, whose heroics saved the day for the hosts. The hosts survived a scare in the 50th minute when Vijay's low-driven cross was almost deflected into the back of his own net by Deepak Devrani but to his relief, the ball rolled inches wide off the woodwork.

In the 58th minute, Chennai had a free-kick on the edge of the box. Katsumi Yusa curled one towards the top-left corner but was denied by a fine save from Shayan. Chennai retained possession and kept the attack alive.

Ajith Kumar's cross found Roberto Eslava, who headed towards goal from point-blank range but Shayan came up with another brilliant save to deny Chennai. Shayan was at it again, saving Fito's left-footed drive in the 65th minute. He couldn't have done anything about the Spaniard's free-kick a minute later but the crossbar came to his rescue.

Three minutes later, Shayan threw himself at yet another Eslava header from close range, leaving the Chennai skipper wondering what else he needs to do to break the custodian's resilience. TRAU could have wrapped up the three points but substitute Krishnananda Singh missed a sitter in the 89th minute, failing to convert a delightful Premjit Singh delivery, barely a couple of yards away from goal.

In the final minute of stoppage time, Katsumi's cross found Fito on his favoured left foot only to be denied by Shayan again. With this result, TRAU rose to the fourth position with 16 points, while Chennai City slipped to seventh place with 15 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Duckworth claims Bengaluru Open title

Australias James Duckworth registered a straight-set win over Benjamin Bonzi of France in the finals to lift the USD 162,500 Bengaluru Open title here on Sunday. Duckworth took just 68 minutes to notch up a 6-4 6-4 win over Benjamin at the ...

Don't label all Uighurs terrorists, Turkey tells China

Ankara, Feb 16 AFP Turkeys foreign minister on Sunday said China should not label all Muslim ethnic Uighurs as terrorists, following talks with his Chinese counterpart in Germany. UN experts believe China is holding a million Muslims in cam...

42 policemen awarded medals on 73rd raising day

Delhis Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Joy Tirkey, probing the January 5 incident of violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, and the citys Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police North Harender Kumar Singh are among the 42 pe...

Evacuation of US passengers from quarantined ship begins

American passengers began evacuating a cruise ship quarantined off Japan early on Monday morning, boarding around a dozen buses at a port in Yokohama. An AFP reporter saw buses in a convoy starting to move away from the Diamond Princess, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020