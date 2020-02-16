Left Menu
Development News Edition

Linette beats Kung to win Thailand Open, her 2nd WTA title

  • PTI
  • |
  • Huahin
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 22:08 IST
Linette beats Kung to win Thailand Open, her 2nd WTA title

Hua Hin (Thailand), Feb 16 (AP) Fifth-seeded Magda Linette of Poland won her second WTA title following a convincing 6-3, 6-2 win over Swiss teenager Lionie Kung in the Thailand Open final on Sunday. The No 42-ranked Linette, with her powerful serves and consistent baseline game, outplayed the 19-year-old qualifier in just 76 minutes in her fourth tour final. Her previous victory came in the Bronx Open in August 2019.

"I didn't expect this at all coming here. I was even wondering how it was going to be because I was coming from indoor Fed Cup. I had a little time to adjust. I started the match really well and managed to continue throughout," said Linette. Both players held their serves until the sixth game of the first set when Kung double faulted and sent a forehand long to drop the first service game of the match and allowed Linette to build a 4-2 lead.

The Polish player, a semi-finalist last year, got to her first set point at 40-15 after Kung sprayed a backhand wide. She closed out the 42-minute opening set with a big serve that Kung returned into the net. Linette carried her momentum into the second set, breaking at the start with her attacking return and powerful groundstrokes to take a 1-0 lead. She saved a break point in the fourth game and went on to convert another break opportunity to widen the gap to 4-1.

At 5-2, Linette held to win the title, blasting a fierce serve to force an error from Kung to end the match. She will break into the top 40 for the first time on Monday while Kung will jump from No 283 to inside the top 180. "I'm happy to play my first WTA final. It's an incredible week. I'm also excited that I will be able to play my first Grand Slam qualifying competition in the French Open," said Kung. (AP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Australia will be favourites in India's tour of Down Under: Steve Waugh

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh on Sunday said the home side will be favourite to win when India will tour Australia later this year to play a Test series. Waugh also said that the day-night Test will also be part of the series as Indi...

UN: Antarctic high temp records will take months to verify

Record high temperatures reportedly measured in Antarctica will take months to verify, the UN weather agency said Sunday. A spokesman for the World Meteorological Organization said the measurements made by researchers from Argentina and Bra...

Blue Jackets place Atkinson (ankle) back on IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed right wing Cam Atkinson on injured reserve Sunday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month. The move is retroactive to Feb. 8, when the injury occurred in a 2-1 loss to th...

UP: Seven burned to death after in road mishap

At least seven people were on Sunday burned to death after a truck and van collided with each other. The incident took place under Bangarmau police station limits near the toll plaza on the Agra Lucknow expressway.SP Unnao, Vikrant Veer sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020