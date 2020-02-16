Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rivera sells Panthers items, raises $30K for charity

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 22:14 IST
Rivera sells Panthers items, raises $30K for charity
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera decided to shed some of the apparel and memorabilia he accumulated in nine years with the team, and he made more than $30,000 for a local charity in the process. The new coach of the Washington Redskins, Rivera joined with his wife, Stephanie, on Saturday to hold a yard sale to benefit the Humane Society of Charlotte. Fans lined up outside the facility three hours before the sale's start time for a chance to shop and to meet Rivera, who signed autographs.

"It's an opportunity for us to give back to a community that's been so supportive. From the time I got here, Stephanie and I started building a relationship in the community, the community's been so good to us," Rivera, 58, told The Charlotte Observer. "We wanted to make sure we gave back every opportunity we could, and this is our swan song, our last opportunity and really just to say thank you one last time." Items for sale included shirts from Super Bowl 50, which the Panthers lost 24-10 to the Denver Broncos, and Rivera's briefcase, the Observer said, adding the total earned was $30,237.

The idea for the sale came from Tammy Reid, wife of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who did something similar when their family left Philadelphia after 13 seasons with the Eagles. The Humane Society will put the money earned toward its building fund.

The Panthers fired Rivera after 12 games in the 2019 season, his ninth in Carolina. His record was 76-63-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Australia will be favourites in India's tour of Down Under: Steve Waugh

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh on Sunday said the home side will be favourite to win when India will tour Australia later this year to play a Test series. Waugh also said that the day-night Test will also be part of the series as Indi...

UN: Antarctic high temp records will take months to verify

Record high temperatures reportedly measured in Antarctica will take months to verify, the UN weather agency said Sunday. A spokesman for the World Meteorological Organization said the measurements made by researchers from Argentina and Bra...

Blue Jackets place Atkinson (ankle) back on IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed right wing Cam Atkinson on injured reserve Sunday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month. The move is retroactive to Feb. 8, when the injury occurred in a 2-1 loss to th...

UP: Seven burned to death after in road mishap

At least seven people were on Sunday burned to death after a truck and van collided with each other. The incident took place under Bangarmau police station limits near the toll plaza on the Agra Lucknow expressway.SP Unnao, Vikrant Veer sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020