Blue Jackets place Atkinson (ankle) back on IR

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 23:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 23:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed right wing Cam Atkinson on injured reserve Sunday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month. The move is retroactive to Feb. 8, when the injury occurred in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He is expected to miss two to three weeks of action.

Atkinson also went on IR in December with an ankle sprain and missed 12 games. Atkinson, 30, has 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 44 games on the season. A two-time All-Star, he has scored at least 20 goals in six straight seasons.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jackets recalled right wing Kole Sherwood from the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League. Sherwood, 23, has appeared in five NHL games. This season with the Monsters, he has 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in 34 games.

The Blue Jackets play on the road Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils.

