Brewers sign LHP Suter, avoiding arbitration

The Milwaukee Brewers signed left-hander Brent Suter to a two-year contract Sunday and avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for Monday. Terms were not disclosed, but the 30-year-old Suter was seeking $1.25 million for the 2020 season and Milwaukee had offered $825,000.

Sidelined for more than a year after Tommy John surgery, Suter returned in September 2019 and posted a 4-0 record with a 0.49 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Brewers. He is 17-11 with a 3.63 ERA in 65 games (34 starts) since making his MLB debut with Milwaukee in 2016. He has 178 strikeouts and 47 walks in 223 innings.

