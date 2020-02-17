Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 01:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 01:00 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

The National Basketball Association All-Star Game MVP Award has been permanently named for the late Kobe Bryant, league Commissioner Adam Silver said on Saturday.

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ Monfils fells Auger-Aliassime to defend Rotterdam Open crown

(Reuters) - Gael Monfils won his second title in the space of seven days on Sunday as he swatted aside Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-4 in a lopsided Rotterdam Open final to retain the trophy. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/

NHL roundup: Lightning beat Flyers for 10th straight win Nikita Kucherov notched a goal and an assist as the Tampa bay Lightning beat the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Saturday to push the NHL’s longest active winning streak to 10 straight.

UPCOMING SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-INT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Inter Milan

Lazio host Inter Milan in a Serie A match. 16 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-OLM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Marseille

Second-placed Marseille travel to Lille in Ligue 1 16 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-CLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo in La Liga. 16 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/TOKYO-BARRIERFREE (PIX) STORY DELAYED TO LATE FEB-Barrier-free? Tokyo struggles to remove obstacles for the disabled ahead of Olympics

STORY DELAYED TO LATE FEB-While many prospective Olympic visitors from Asia envision Japan as a disabled-friendly hi-tech paradise where robots seamlessly serve you drinks and take you up and down the stairs, it can often be nothing but. Steep staircases, no elevators on major stations and huge, crushing crowds are often daunting for visitors from abroad. While Tokyo has moved quickly to make the city more “barrier-free” there’s a long way to go. 17 Feb

OLYMPICS-2020/MOTTO (TV) Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces Games motto

Tokyo 2020 organisers hold news conference to announce the Games motto for this year’s Olympics. 17 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 17 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-WILLIAMS/ Motor racing-Williams to reveal 2020 F1 car online

Williams reveal their 2020 car in a digital-only launch across social media channels. 17 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TENNIS-DUBAI/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Dubai Tennis Championships

Day one of the Dubai Tennis Championships - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 17 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 17 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid news conference & training

Atletico Madrid prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool. 17 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 17 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-AUS/ Cricket - Australia arrival press conference ahead of Twenty20 series

Australia coach Justin Langer and captain Aaron Finch will host an arrival press conference ahead of their three-match Twenty20 International series with South Africa that starts on Friday. 17 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-RACINGPOINT/ (TV) Motor racing - Racing Point F1 2020 team launch

Racing Point launches its car for the 2020 Formula One season at an event in Mondsee, Austria. 17 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training

Liverpool prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie away to Atletico Madrid 17 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. peach grower awarded $265 mln from Bayer, BASF in weedkiller lawsuit

A Missouri jurys 265 million award to peach grower Bill Bader in his lawsuit against herbicide providers Bayer and BASF has raised the stakes for the two companies as at least 140 similar cases head to U.S. courts later this year.A jury in ...

UPDATE 1-North Macedonia parliament dissolves, sets poll date, after EU shuns talks

North Macedonias parliament dissolved itself on Sunday and set April 12 for an early election, eight months ahead of the end of the current term, in what is seen as a major test for the pro-EU policies of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaevs S...

Gunmen kill TV journalist in Somalia, say police

Gunmen killed a TV and radio journalist in Somalias Afgooye district on Sunday, police said.Abdiwali Ali Hassan, 25, was shot several times and died on his way to hospital, Captain Abdikadir Osman, Afgooyes police commander, told Reuters. T...

Hornqvist's hat trick propels Penguins past Red Wings

Patric Hornqvist recorded a hat trick in the first two periods and the Pittsburgh Penguins eased past the visiting Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon. Hornqvists hat trick was the third of his career during the regular season. He a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020