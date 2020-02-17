REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

The National Basketball Association All-Star Game MVP Award has been permanently named for the late Kobe Bryant, league Commissioner Adam Silver said on Saturday.

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ Monfils fells Auger-Aliassime to defend Rotterdam Open crown

(Reuters) - Gael Monfils won his second title in the space of seven days on Sunday as he swatted aside Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-4 in a lopsided Rotterdam Open final to retain the trophy. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/

NHL roundup: Lightning beat Flyers for 10th straight win Nikita Kucherov notched a goal and an assist as the Tampa bay Lightning beat the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Saturday to push the NHL’s longest active winning streak to 10 straight.

UPCOMING SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-INT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Inter Milan

Lazio host Inter Milan in a Serie A match. 16 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-OLM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Marseille

Second-placed Marseille travel to Lille in Ligue 1 16 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-CLV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

Real Madrid host Celta Vigo in La Liga. 16 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/TOKYO-BARRIERFREE (PIX) STORY DELAYED TO LATE FEB-Barrier-free? Tokyo struggles to remove obstacles for the disabled ahead of Olympics

STORY DELAYED TO LATE FEB-While many prospective Olympic visitors from Asia envision Japan as a disabled-friendly hi-tech paradise where robots seamlessly serve you drinks and take you up and down the stairs, it can often be nothing but. Steep staircases, no elevators on major stations and huge, crushing crowds are often daunting for visitors from abroad. While Tokyo has moved quickly to make the city more “barrier-free” there’s a long way to go. 17 Feb

OLYMPICS-2020/MOTTO (TV) Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces Games motto

Tokyo 2020 organisers hold news conference to announce the Games motto for this year’s Olympics. 17 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 17 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-WILLIAMS/ Motor racing-Williams to reveal 2020 F1 car online

Williams reveal their 2020 car in a digital-only launch across social media channels. 17 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TENNIS-DUBAI/ Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Dubai Tennis Championships

Day one of the Dubai Tennis Championships - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 17 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 17 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid news conference & training

Atletico Madrid prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool. 17 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 17 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-AUS/ Cricket - Australia arrival press conference ahead of Twenty20 series

Australia coach Justin Langer and captain Aaron Finch will host an arrival press conference ahead of their three-match Twenty20 International series with South Africa that starts on Friday. 17 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-RACINGPOINT/ (TV) Motor racing - Racing Point F1 2020 team launch

Racing Point launches its car for the 2020 Formula One season at an event in Mondsee, Austria. 17 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LIV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training

Liverpool prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie away to Atletico Madrid 17 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.