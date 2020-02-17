Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockies 3B Arenado: 'I don’t hold grudges'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 01:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 01:18 IST
Rockies 3B Arenado: 'I don’t hold grudges'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado reported to spring training on Sunday, ready to address a difficult offseason that left the All-Star feeling "disrespected" as trade rumors ran rampant. And among the remarks he had for reporters at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz., he had a message for Rockies fans.

"I'm here, I'm ready to go. I'm going to go compete," he said. "There's nothing that has changed. I know a lot of things have been swirling around, but nothing's changed with me. And I'm going to do the best I can. And I'm going to work hard and help this team win." While it was clear the 28-year-old wants to enter the 2020 season on solid footing with the fans, it undoubtedly will take time to repair his relationship with the team, particularly with general manager Jeff Bridich, who declined to discuss the third baseman as recently as last week.

Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million contract extension last spring training and was supposed to be the cornerstone for the franchise for years to come. Then reports emerged the Rockies wanted to trade him, and that he, in turn, no longer wanted to play in Denver. He declined to say Sunday whether he had asked for a trade.

"There were different talks," he said. "I wouldn't say it went to those lengths, but there were different things we did talk about, for sure, about where we're headed. Other than that, I [won't] get into details about what was said from them or from me. I don't think that's fair." He said he didn't regret any comments he made over the winter that was critical of the team and was ready to move forward.

"It's about going out there and winning games," he said. "I don't hold grudges; that's not really me. I'm not trying to hold grudges against anybody. But I also have to be who I am and stand up for what I believe in. I'm not going to change a whole lot." Arenado, a five-time All-Star, is a career .295 hitter with 227 home runs and 734 RBIs. He led the NL in home runs in 2018 with 38 and tied for the lead two other times -- 42 in 2015 and 41 in 2016. He also has won seven Gold Glove awards in seven seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. peach grower awarded $265 mln from Bayer, BASF in weedkiller lawsuit

A Missouri jurys 265 million award to peach grower Bill Bader in his lawsuit against herbicide providers Bayer and BASF has raised the stakes for the two companies as at least 140 similar cases head to U.S. courts later this year.A jury in ...

UPDATE 1-North Macedonia parliament dissolves, sets poll date, after EU shuns talks

North Macedonias parliament dissolved itself on Sunday and set April 12 for an early election, eight months ahead of the end of the current term, in what is seen as a major test for the pro-EU policies of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaevs S...

Gunmen kill TV journalist in Somalia, say police

Gunmen killed a TV and radio journalist in Somalias Afgooye district on Sunday, police said.Abdiwali Ali Hassan, 25, was shot several times and died on his way to hospital, Captain Abdikadir Osman, Afgooyes police commander, told Reuters. T...

Hornqvist's hat trick propels Penguins past Red Wings

Patric Hornqvist recorded a hat trick in the first two periods and the Pittsburgh Penguins eased past the visiting Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon. Hornqvists hat trick was the third of his career during the regular season. He a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020