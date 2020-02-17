Hornqvist's 3 points propel Penguins past Red Wings

Patric Hornqvist scored two goals in the first two periods and added an assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins eased past the visiting Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon. Captain Sidney Crosby, Sam Lafferty, and defenseman Kris Letang also scored for Pittsburgh and Andrew Agozzino added an assist. Matt Murray made 27 saves for the Penguins in their third win over Detroit this season.

Valtteri Filppula scored the lone goal for Detroit, which went winless on its four-game road trip. The Penguins led 2-1 after the first period.

Detroit struck first with Filppula scoring his fifth goal of the season. Tyler Bertuzzi passed the puck across the slot to Filppula, who backhanded it past Murray. Lafferty tied it at 7:58 of the period during a wild scramble in front of the net. Detroit's Christoffer Ehn turned the puck over near his goal crease and Pittsburgh eventually nudged it past Jimmy Howard. Hornqvist was originally credited with the goal.

Pittsburgh took advantage of the lone power play in the period to gain the lead. With Justin Abdelkader in the penalty box for interference, Letang ripped a shot from the left point that got past a screened Howard. Crosby and Hornqvist were credited with assists on Letang's 14th goal. The Penguins extended their lead to 5-1 in the second period.

Hornqvist's first goal came after Detroit failed to clear the puck out of its zone. Agozzino kept it in and the puck caromed to Hornqvist, whose turnaround blast beat Howard on the short side. Pittsburgh made it 4-1 when Crosby blasted a shot from the right side that snuck inside the crossbar. Marcus Pettersson and Jason Zucker had the assists.

Detroit then replaced Howard with Jonathan Bernier but it didn't change the momentum. Hornqvist scored again at 11:53 of the period off a feed from Brandon Tanev after the Red Wings gave away the puck near the blue line.

