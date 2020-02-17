Left Menu
Henrique's two goals help Ducks over Canucks

  Updated: 17-02-2020 06:28 IST
Adam Henrique scored two goals for the visiting Anaheim Ducks in a 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Derek Grant had a goal and an assist, Sam Steel and Brendan Guhle also scored, and John Gibson made 37 saves for the Ducks, who improved to 4-0-2 in their past six road games.

Elias Pettersson scored a power-play goal, and Thatcher Demko made 23 saves for the Canucks, who were unable to retake first place in the Pacific Division after the Edmonton Oilers won on Saturday and Sunday to move one point in front. Henrique and Grant scored in the first period to give the Ducks a 2-0 lead.

Henrique made it 1-0 when he tried to send a cross-ice pass just above the crease to Troy Terry, but it went off the stick of Vancouver defenseman Troy Stecher and through Demko's pads at 5:38. Grant extended his career-high goal total to 14 when he scored on a power play for a 2-0 lead at 12:22.

Ryan Getzlaf took the puck behind the Vancouver net and sent a backhand no-look pass to Grant, who lifted the puck high over the left shoulder of Demko, who was making his second start since Jan. 27. Henrique scored his second goal on the power play for a 3-0 lead at 7:25 of the second period.

He was on the receiving end of a cross-ice pass from Terry and hit the net for his 20th goal of the season. Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm was in the penalty box for delay of game when Pettersson scored to make it 3-1 at 11:00 of the second period.

The Ducks re-established a three-goal lead at 5:12 of the third period when Steel scored on a wrist shot from the right circle just as Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev knocked Ducks forward Rickard Rakell into Demko. Guhle scored off a feed from Grant to make it 5-1 at 13:44.

