Trade-making Devils outlast Blue Jackets in shootout

Jesper Bratt scored in the seventh round of the shootout Sunday night for the host New Jersey Devils, who capped a hectic day by coming back from a two-goal deficit to outlast the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3. The Devils, who entered Sunday with the fourth-fewest points in the NHL, traded captain Andy Greene to the New York Islanders a couple of hours before faceoff and dealt center Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the game.

New Jersey acquired minor league defenseman David Quenneville and a 2021 second-round pick from the Islanders in exchange for Greene, who spent his first 14 NHL seasons with the Devils. Coleman, whose 21 goals entering Sunday tied him for the team lead with Kyle Palmieri, was dealt in exchange for minor league left wing Nolan Foote and a provisional 2020 first-round pick. Joey Anderson, Nicholas Merkley and Palmieri all scored in the second period for the Devils, while goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made a career-high 52 saves. The 55 shots against were the most surrendered by New Jersey since the St. Louis Blues racked up 57 shots in a 6-5 overtime win on March 10, 1984.

Andrew Peeke and Zach Werenski scored in the first period for the Blue Jackets. Kevin Stenlund tied the game in the third period for Columbus, who suffered their fifth straight loss (0-2-3) but moved into a tie with the Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins recorded 23 saves. Peeke scored his first NHL goal 2:28 after faceoff for the Blue Jackets, who doubled the lead on Werenski's goal at 6:19 before the Devils took the lead by scoring three times in a span of a little more than 10 minutes in the second period.

Anderson made it 2-1 at 1:20, when he capped an end-to-end rush by firing a shot into the far right corner of the net. Merkley then scored his first career goal by putting back the rebound of a shot by Kevin Rooney at the 3:51 mark. Palmieri's 22nd goal of the season put New Jersey ahead with 8:05 left in the second. Stenlund evened the score by beating Blackwood from point-blank range 8:45 into the third.

