Devils trade F Coleman to Lightning for prospect, first-rounder

The New Jersey Devils traded 21-goal scorer Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in exchange for a prospect and a first-round pick, hours after shipping off captain Andy Greene. The Devils acquired prospect Nolan Foote from Tampa as well as a first-round pick from Vancouver. The pick, which Tampa owned the rights to, will be a first-rounder in the 2020 draft if the Canucks make the playoffs. If the Canucks miss the playoffs, the pick defers to a 2021 first-rounder.

Foote, 19, has 15 goals and 18 assists for Kelowna of the WHL. He was the 27th overall selection in the 2019 draft. "This transaction allows us to acquire two key pieces in continuing to build this team around our foundational cornerstones," Devils executive vice president Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement. "Foote is a big, physical winger, with an excellent shot and great offensive instincts, especially on the power play. He will complement our young forward group for a long time."

Coleman, a 28-year forward, entered Sunday's action tied for the team lead in goals. He was fourth on the team in points with 31. He has one year left on his contract at $1.8 million. Earlier Sunday, the Devils traded Greene to the New York Islanders in exchange for minor league defenseman David Quenneville and a 2021 second-round pick. Greene, 37, has spent all 14 of his NHL seasons with the Devils, with 246 points (49 goals, 197 assists) in 923 career games, which ranks seventh in franchise history.

