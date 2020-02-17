Left Menu
Golf-Scott commits faux pas by driving into group ahead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 08:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 08:15 IST
Adam Scott was guilty of a major golfing faux pas in the final round of the Genesis Open on Sunday after thumping his drive through the group ahead, almost hitting another player. The Australian's tee shot at the dogleg par-four 15th landed in the fairway before skidding out to nearly 300 yards, almost hitting a surprised Joel Dahmen, who had his back to the ball while preparing to hit his second shot.

Dahmen said he could not understand why Scott had not seen the group, which also included Russell Henley and Harold Varner III. "We were in plain sight," he said.

Scott, who won the event at Riviera by two strokes, said he did not see anyone in the group. "They're standing in the middle of the fairway, but it just looked like they were part of the gallery," Scott explained after finishing at 11-under-par 273.

"I wasn't really giving them a hurry-up, although it was pretty slow out there today."

