Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stuttering Atletico seek old habits to upset Liverpool and the odds

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 09:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 09:35 IST
Stuttering Atletico seek old habits to upset Liverpool and the odds
Image Credit: Twitter (@atletienglish)

Atletico Madrid might once have relished the challenge of resisting an opponent like Liverpool, but reaching the Champions League's quarter-finals will require a performance not yet seen from them this season. Diego Simeone's side are no longer the same Atletico famed for their inch-perfect defense, relentless work ethic and a knack for grinding down even the most assured, attacking teams.

Instead, they are 12 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid in La Liga and last week sat sixth, a reflection of a deflating few months during which their old identity has blurred and their esteemed coach been questioned. When it was pointed out to Simeone on Friday that both of Valencia's goals in their 2-2 draw at Mestalla had come from set-pieces, he said: "We don't have the same characteristics now. Just like we attack differently, we also defend differently."

Out of the title race before March and knocked out of the Copa del Rey before the last 16, many in Spain believe Atletico's season is in tatters, with the assumption they will soon depart the Champions League too. The debate has inevitably turned to Simeone and whether he remains the man to better those high standards he himself has set.

"In the eight years I've been here, every year it's been said the squad isn't with me," Simeone said in December. "There is always a rocky patch but I have always had patience, energy and confidence in what I believe. We can win or lose but I am convinced of what I want because I know my players."

To prove the doubters wrong against Liverpool, Simeone will have to extract a throwback display from a new group of players and against the finest team in Europe, both in terms of current form and the last name written on the cup.

- Sense of inferiority -

Atletico might take heart from their record at home, where they must surely avoid defeat on Tuesday to keep the tie alive ahead of a daunting second leg at Anfield.

They have lost only once in 21 Champions League games in front of their own fans, even if Liverpool will hardly feel uncomfortable at the Wanda Metropolitano, where they were celebrating last June after lifting their sixth European Cup. And a sense of inferiority might also appeal to Simeone, whose Atletico have often appeared to excel when the chance of victory seemed lowest. In recent years, they have prevailed against Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Yet all logic points to a Liverpool victory, particularly given Atletico are likely to be without Diego Costa and Joao Felix, the 120 million Portugese forward who has so far struggled to live up to the hype. Alvaro Morata's fitness is also in doubt after he played only 24 minutes off the bench against Valencia.

When Atletico thrashed Real Madrid 7-3 in pre-season, many wondered if they could repeat their remarkable title-winning feat of 2014, reinvigorated by new signings and fresh belief. But a promising start quickly fizzled and Simeone raised eyebrows in December by insisting this was always a "transition season" for his team, despite close to 250 million euros spent last summer.

Those arrivals had big shoes to fill, after Antoine Griezmann left for Barcelona and the drain of leadership continued with the departures of Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Filipe Luis and Juanfran. Simeone said transition did not mean stagnation. "Anyone who believes the word transition means sunbathing and waiting for the flowers to come out doesn't know me," he said.

Yet while he may never be under pressure at the club he has transformed since his appointment in 2011, Simeone is in need of a boost as he attempts to put Atletico back among the elite. Liverpool may remind them how far they have to go.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

NHL notebook: Devils deal Coleman, Greene hours apart

The New Jersey Devils traded 21-goal scorer Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in exchange for a prospect and a first-round pick, hours after shipping off captain Andy Greene. The Devils acquired prospect Nolan Foote from Ta...

Taiwan embraces cute mascots for virus prevention campaign

While China deploys stern communist slogans in its battle against a deadly new coronavirus, democratic Taiwan has embraced cuddly mascots and humor to ease public anxiety and educate on best practices. Images of cute animals have featured i...

Porto striker Moussa Marega walks off pitch after monkey chants

Portos Mali international striker Moussa Marega walked off the pitch in disgust after being subjected to a torrent of monkey chants in a stormy Portuguese league game at Vitoria Guimaeres on Sunday. The 28-year-old had scored a 60th-minute ...

Virus jitters weigh on Asian markets

Fears about the economic fallout from the new coronavirus weighed on Asian markets Monday as the death toll in China from the epidemic rose and infections topped 70,500. After Wall Streets muddled performance on Friday and US markets closed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020