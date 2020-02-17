Sports News Roundup: Edmund surges to victory in New York; Rotterdam Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB commissioner defends not punishing players in Astros scandal

Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the decision not to punish individual Houston Astros players over a 2017 sign-stealing scandal on Sunday, saying it was clear they had already "paid a price". MLB last month suspended Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch for the 2020 season while stripping the organization of four draft picks and levying a $5 million fine.

Rallying: Evans takes world championship lead with win in Sweden

Elfyn Evans opened his account with Toyota by taking a dominant win in Rally Sweden on Sunday to lead the world championship for the first time. The Welshman, who led from the opening stage of a winter event shortened due to a lack of snow and unusually mild conditions, beat reigning world champion Ott Tanak by 12.7 seconds.

Woods' game goes missing but sense of humor remains

Tiger Woods' game deserted him at the Genesis Open but the former world number one did not lose his sense of humor. Tournament host Woods was asked to assess his form after finishing 22 strokes behind winner Adam Scott and last of the 68 players who made the cut at Riviera on Sunday. He also had a four-putt for the second straight event.

Norwegian Ruud claims first ATP Tour title with Argentina win

Casper Ruud put Portugal's Pedro Sousa on the defense early and became the first Norwegian to win an ATP Tour title at the Argentina Open on Sunday. Ruud appeared on his way to an easy victory with his first-set domination but lucky loser Sousa made it a lot tougher in the second before falling 6-1 6-4.

Monfils fells Auger-Aliassime to defend Rotterdam Open crown

Gael Monfils won his second title in the space of seven days on Sunday as he swatted aside Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-4 in a lopsided Rotterdam Open final to retain the trophy. The 33-year-old Frenchman, who came into the tournament on the back of a record-equalling third triumph in Montpellier the previous Sunday, converted four out of 11 break points as he denied his 19-year-old opponent a maiden ATP title.

Edmund surges to victory in New York

Briton Kyle Edmund swept past Italy's Andreas Seppi with a strong second set to win the New York Open and a second ATP Tour career title on Long Island on Sunday. After breaking a 5-5 first-set deadlock, Edmund lost only one game in the second for a 7-5 6-1 victory at Nassau Coliseum.

'Kobe, Kobe, Kobe;' All-Star Game crowd pays tribute to fallen star

A jam-packed United Center fell silent for eight seconds before Sunday's 69th NBA All-Star game as some 21,000 fans joined hands to pay their respects to the late Kobe Bryant, the global sports icon who dominated professional basketball for two decades. The silence was broken by a string of thunderous "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe," chants that rocked the stadium as they honored Bryant, who wore the No. 8 and No. 24 during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers that was highlighted by five National Basketball Association championships.

Scott wins by two strokes at Riviera, and this time it is official

Fifteen years after his first victory at Riviera, Adam Scott won the Genesis Open in Los Angeles on Sunday, and this time his victory is official. The Australian, a former Masters champion, overcame an early double-bogey to shoot one-under-par 70 and triumph by two shots over South Korean Sung Kang and Americans Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown.

All-Star MVP Award named in honor of Kobe Bryant

The National Basketball Association All-Star Game MVP Award has been permanently named for the late Kobe Bryant, league Commissioner Adam Silver said on Saturday. Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Jan. 26. He was 41.

MLB notebook: Arenado reports, says he's 'ready to go'

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado reported to spring training on Sunday, ready to address a difficult offseason that left the All-Star feeling "disrespected" as trade rumors ran rampant. Among the remarks he had for reporters at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz., was a message for Rockies fans.

